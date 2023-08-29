The Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Chabad Jewish Community Center of Wyoming on Sunday.

According to an email from the center, the ceremony will include “dignitaries and community leaders, delicious refreshments, live music, an open bar, mechanical bull rides, and a bounce house. Judaism is thriving in the Equality State.” The ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m.

The land was purchased for a synagogue and Jewish community center in Jackson Hole in September 2014. The Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming is the only Chabad center in the state. There are only a few Jewish houses of worship in Wyoming, mostly centered in the state's more urban areas, such as Laramie, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne and Casper.

Chabad is an Orthodox Hasidic sect of Judaism that focuses on outreach and embraces modern tools to spread its message.

There are two phases to the building of the center, which will include the synagogue, classrooms, a community ballroom, a children’s library, a Jewish and Western art pavilion, living space for the rabbi and his family, and four condos.

The center will also house a Holocaust museum, which will be the first of its kind in Wyoming.

“This will include exhibits, audio/visual, victims stories, original and copies of Holocaust related artifacts and art,” a picture from the center’s website says. “The goal of this space is to inspire tolerance, understanding and respect for humanity, through the prism of the Holocaust.”

In the same picture, the center states that it hopes Jackson Hole, as a destination for millions of visitors each year, will benefit from the addition of such a museum.

Phase One of the building will cost $10 million, and Phase Two $15 million for a grand total of $25 million.

“Just as we are united by heritage and culture, we share the responsibility to create an environment in which our Jewish traditions will thrive,” the center’s website reads. “We must come together in our giving to build a special place where we can gather as a community–for holidays and life-cycle events, cultural activities and social gatherings. The future of Jewish education, celebration and culture in Jackson Hole depends on our communal investment.”

Less than 1% of adults living in Wyoming identified as Jewish, according to a 2014 Pew Research study.