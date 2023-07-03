RAWLINS (WNE) — The human remains discovered by shed antler hunters near the Pedro Mountains/ Miracle Mile area of Carbon County have been confirmed as belonging to John Daily Hammond of Thermopolis.

Hammond was reported missing on Nov. 11, 2021, after a camping trip near Miracle Mile/Pedro Mountains.

Shed antler hunters in that area discovered human skeletal remains on May 6, 2023.

The remains were analyzed by a forensic pathologist in Casper, Wyoming, who was able to confirm the identity utilizing skeletal analysis and medical records belonging to Hammond.

“Thank you to the Carbon County Coroner’s Office for their assistance in closing this case.There are no indications that foul play was involved. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. Hammond,” a press release from Carbon County Sheriff Alex S. Bakken states.