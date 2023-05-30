Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate is suing YesCare, the state’s correctional health care provider, for allegedly denying him surgery and leaving him barely able to function, a court filing states.

Warren Rathbun is accusing YesCare of violating his Eighth Amendment right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment on the grounds the company continually denied him hip replacement surgery for almost a year, a prisoner civil rights complaint filed on Monday states. Rathbun filed the complaint without an attorney.

Rathbun, 66, is serving a life sentence for attempting kidnapping in connection to his 2009 attack on a woman in a parking garage near the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne. At the time, he had only recently been released from prison after serving a lengthy sentence for sexual assault.

An orthopedic specialist recommended Rathbun’s left hip be replaced in July, the complaint states. The recommendation came after the same orthopedic specialist replaced his right hip.

Rathbun’s left hip, which is in the same condition as his right hip was prior to the surgery, is considered “bone on bone,” the complaint states. He suffers from end-stage arthritis.

He has allegedly submitted numerous documents to YesCare requesting the surgery and “advising them that I am in pain and can barely function,” the complaint states.

Instead, YesCare offered Rathbun an “alternative treatment plan,” which consisted of exercise therapy, medications, a walking aid and weight loss, according to the lawsuit. The Wyoming Department of Corrections contracts with YesCare for prisoner health services.

Rathbun saw a physical therapist, who he says determined he could do nothing for him because physical therapy wouldn’t help his condition.

“YesCare is refusing to replace my left hip because of its policy, practice, or custom, to put off serious and expensive surgeries for prisoners,” Rathbun said. “...YesCare, Corp. is simply delaying the replacement of my left hip due to the costs associated with surgery and for no other reason.”

It took Rathbun about nine months to convince YesCare to replace his right hip, and now, almost a year after a doctor’s recommendation, he is fighting to have his left hip replaced, the complaint said.

“I have and continue to suffer debilitating pain...” Rathbun said.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections is not listed in the lawsuit. But last month, the then-agency spokesperson confirmed that the corrections department sides with the professional discretion of YesCare over the inmate “in a vast majority of cases.”

In a prison, health care is similar to other insurance providers in that prescribed medical services may not align with what an individual wants, Martin said.

“The differences between what a licensed medical provider may prescribe and what an individual would like do not necessarily arise to a violation of a person’s civil rights,” Martin said.

Stephanie Kiger, the current agency spokesperson, declined to comment, as the department was not listed as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. YesCare did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.