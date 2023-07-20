I get bored standing in line and walk over to a world map hung on the wall next to the entrance of the sports shop. It’s a colorful map pierced with colorful pins that indicate where people have traveled from for the festival, which is the longest-running climbing festival in the world. There’s Seattle, St. Louis, Detroit, Dallas, New York, Denver. Ironically, the map doesn’t label any cities in Wyoming, though there are a few pins stuck in the approximate vicinities of Casper, Cheyenne and Lander. A climber from Germany, Volker Schöffl, happened to be hanging around the year free climbing pioneer Todd Skinner and other Lander locals founded the festival, hence the “international” label. But it seems time has earned the festival this adjective — pins dotted Brasilia, Brazil. Lima, Peru. Moscow, Russia. Lisbon, Portugal. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Someplace northeast of Al Mawsii, Iraq.

Inside the Wild Iris sports shop it’s cool, crowded, noisy and happy hour. People stand in front of a few folding tables to get free beers and swag bags and climbers’ fest shirts, printed with an illustration of a buffalo’s becalmed face, wildflowers sprouting on its head. Between the beer and swag bag stations stands a table piled with quickdraws, harnesses, ropes, hangboards, climbing books — prizes for a raffle. A young boy lays his raffle tickets on a glass display shelf nearby and is moving them around excitedly. His mom tells me he’s trying to strategize.

4:50 p.m.

Climbing fest art crawl. Vendors line the sidewalk on Main Street under the shade of tents. Look down and you see: Birkenstocks, Tevas, Chacos. Lots of tanned and tattooed thighs. Many carry fifteen liter sport backpacks. There are cutoff jean shorts. Muscled women wearing crop tops. Muscled men wearing crop tops. The art vendors sell mug holders made of climbing rope, stone bolo ties and necklaces, orange and purple and pink magnets shaped like climbing holds that passerby have arranged on a small whiteboard into plausible routes. Under a tent, a man stands with his large, mellow, shaggy, brown and black-haired dog, whose name is Eli, and for a moment Eli’s presence causes a small traffic jam as people (us included) stop to pet him.

5:45 p.m.

Lander Bar is packed. On the outdoor patio, tables are covered in pizzas and burgers and fries and sweating beer glasses with orange wedges. For some reason, there are kids and some adults walking around with fake mustaches. You can smell people’s sweat. The only place to sit is in direct sun next to a woman and a man who are eating a pepperoni pizza and drinking some neon-colored drinks. We strike up a conversation. She’s from Indiana, he’s from Arizona. They live in Colorado for now. It’s their first time at the festival. Their dog, Bobo, sprawls in the shade under the table, right under my feet, heat-stunned and dead asleep.

The woman’s name is Katie Griffin. She has tattoos on her arms and is wearing a green backwards ball cap and a hot pink tank top that says “No Bull.” She tells me she’s recently come off eight years of service in the Navy. A woman is walking around with a clipboard trying to get people to sign up for the traditional opening party pull-up competition, and Katie puts her name on the list.

The sun has gone down and our spot is finally in the shade. More people have arrived. They stand and sit on the back railing and on the ground. We’re right in front of the stage where people are setting up the pull-up bar. The emcee gets up front, tells the crowd to make some noise for the festival’s 30th anniversary.

“If you need me to make an announcement about your car keys that you lost because you were drunk and you were dancing and they flew out somewhere, let me know,” he tells everyone. “It’s gonna happen. I promise you.”

Katie throws Bobo a pizza crust and it bounces off his face. He doesn’t stir. She nudges him awake, and when he sees the crust sitting in front of his nose, he snatches at it hungrily.

“Do you climbers like free things?” the emcee asks. The crowd cheers, and people up front start chucking stuff from black garbage bags into the audience: water bottles, chalk, hats. Katie catches a bag of Black Diamond chalk. “You can never have too much chalk,” she says.

The first competitor in the youth category is a young girl who’s missing her front teeth. She’s chewing gum, and she keeps chewing her gum and grinning as she does her first pull-up, then two more, the crowd cheering raucously after each one. There’s a boy with shaggy brown hair who does 22 pull-ups in rapid succession as a guy sitting next to us, who’s also signed up for the competition, laughs hysterically and exclaims several times: “We’re so f****d!” Katie ties for first place with another person in the women’s category. (They had to break the tie by seeing who could hold their chin above the pull-up bar the longest. The other woman ended up winning.) Several men in the competition have choice shirts on display. One of them (possibly the one exclaiming: “We’re so f****d!”) is wearing a white short-sleeve button-down with drawings of little skeletons riding bicycles. Another sports a classic Hawaiian. Yet another wears a pink knit spaghetti-strap crop top.

The pull-up bar has chalked, ghostly fingerprints all over it.

Friday, 8 a.m.

Lander City Park, where we are staying, is transformed into a tent village for the festival. There are license plates from Colorado, Missouri, Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, California. There are REI tents, NEMO tents, Stoic tents. There are people cooking breakfast inside their vans, on tailgates with camping stoves. The white, fluffy seeds of cottonwood trees drift on the cool air. The Middle Popo Agie River’s roar softens the morning sounds. A group is doing yoga in front of the stage, moving in sync, people balancing on their arms in calm feats of strength.

9 a.m.

There are a lot of clinics one could sign up for. A big wall climbing clinic, a sport climbing clinic, a lead climbing clinic, a trad climbing clinic, a crack climbing clinic. There are non-climbing clinics too: one for injury prevention, one for wilderness first aid, one for cheaper van conversions, one for strength training, even one for medicinal mushrooms. All the climbing clinics are full, so Lauren and I decide to join the wilderness first aid workshop, because both of us spend a lot of time in the backcountry. Jim Wynn, a National Outdoor Leadership School instructor who’s teaching the class, has a knack for describing wilderness medical situations in simple yet horrifying terms. He tells us not to massage frozen body parts because that just “pushes jagged ice crystals around inside the body.” Steri strip ends left sticking outside of a dressing are essentially “bacteria superhighways.” Having heat stroke means your organs, particularly your brain, are “cooking from the inside.” Getting struck directly by lightning means almost certain death. “Never say never, but never,” Jim tells us. We learn that it’s a very bad idea to shelter near lone-standing trees in lightning storms, because part of the current can jump from tree to person. It’s disturbing but useful to know; last summer, Lauren and I got caught in a lightning storm as we traversed an open meadow on our way to Cloud Peak, and we did just that. “Man,” Lauren says, turning to me, “we did everything wrong.”

12:30 p.m.

Lauren and I hitch a ride with a couple photographers out to the Rock Shop, a bouldering area about a half hour drive from downtown Lander. A group of climbers emerges from the forest when we arrive, wearing climbing pads on their backs, looking kind of like turtles. A smiling man with bowl-cut blond hair leads them. His name is David Lloyd. He’s co-authored a guide book about climbing in the Rock Shop. David leads the group into the forest and I fall in beside a guy named Sam Singer who’s from Seattle and visiting Lander with his girlfriend and mom. His girlfriend, Mari Tanaka, tells me she’s from Sapporo, Japan, which happens to be the city where my family is from.

The group scatters as we near a few bouldering sites among the trees. Lauren and I and the photographers follow David and Mari and Sam to a site that’s a little scramble up to a makeshift platform made of logs. The rock face is under hanging at about 42 degrees (Sam gets out his phone to check). It’s in the shade, lined with red and green lichen, powdered with chalk. David was the first to climb one of the routes here, which he later named “Fighting Paralysis,” because it “felt like you could really hurt yourself if you fell.” (The landing didn’t exist when he first climbed the route.) He used to start the climb further down before the platform blocked it, a route he calls “Full Paralysis.”

David takes a warm-up lap, explaining the holds as he goes (“That’s the next one … then there is good … and then big, big jug up here …”). He climbs calmly into the sunlight and pulls himself over the rock’s crest then walks down to where we are again and talks Sam through it. Later, when David takes another lap, several other climbers arrive and instinctively lift their hands to spot him. “So many hands!” someone exclaims. The moment is kind of holy, will all those sun-lit palms lifted in the air, as if in reverence.

4:30 p.m.

Trade fair in City Park. There are vendors with boxes of climbing shoes, neon-colored harnesses and helmets, binoculars. Lot’s of brands: Petzl, Black Diamond, La Sportiva, Sterling, Deuter, Terrex. A Yeti stand sells water bottles in different shades of blue. There’s a giant inflated Mammut mammoth with spiky hair. Trash bins are filling with pizza boxes and fuel canisters and La Croix and White Claw and beer cans. People are barefoot, standing in circles and shaking hands. In the open field beyond the park, a man throws a ball for his dog, and the dog maniacally chases after it, skidding and throwing up plumes of dust.

6 p.m.

There are a lot of competitions in the festival schedule. There’s Crate Stacking, Table Bouldering, Rodeo Clipping, a Quickdraw Challenge, GRIGRI Tug of War, Speed Rope Coiling, Belayshionship Darts. We miss most of them, but we don’t miss the dyno competition, where climbers test their dyno skills — a move where the climber uses momentum to get to the next hold, sometimes jumping and completely leaving the wall.

A climbing wall is tied between two big cottonwood trees in City Park. It has pink holds, black holds, green holds, blue holds, marked off with colored duct tape. A crowd — sitting in camping chairs, sitting on the ground, drinking sparkling waters and beers, eating dinner from Tupperware and foil wraps — has gathered in front of it. Kids who have qualified for the youth dyno competition make a line by the crash pads. They wait, dipping their hands in neon-colored chalk bags. Several of them competed in the pull-up competition. One girl — probably in middle school, long, curly blond hair pulled back in a ponytail, serious looking, extremely buff — gets on the wall and starts swaying, gaining momentum, then launches, lithe and precise, to a pair of turquoise holds up top and sticks it. (She ends up winning.)

In between the youth and adult competitions a spontaneous hacky sack game springs up next to the wall. Then the adult climbers are running up to the wall and jumping every which way, really going for it, often falling. Several of them try to reach a maroon handhold that’s directly vertical to the top. They pump their knees up and down before launching “up into the stratosphere,” as the emcee describes it, and when one guy finally gets it the crowd roars. They move to a quick 10 minute round, where they have to try to land as many times as they can. The frenzied running and jumping and falling is reminiscent of walking through a field filled with grasshoppers. A woman falls going for the same holds several times. “She’s tried every which way, except for the one that works!” the emcee jokes. (She tries the way that works the next time around.) One climber gets on the wall and yells at the photographers to watch out and they scuttle backward and he leaps to a pair of maroon handholds, his legs swinging far over the mats.

From the crowd, a scraggly dog scratches behind its ear. A man with a fresh tattoo of a forest and mountains on his leg, sitting with his back against a cottonwood tree, films the climbers. A little girl in a red velvet dress wearing gold Mardi Gras beads and sneakers with neon pink laces dances alone to the electro-pop music while eating a lollipop, one of those kinds with chewing gum in the middle. She cracks the lollipop open with her teeth, and a sweet smell fills the air.

Saturday, 11:45 a.m.

Wild Iris. One of the best climbing areas in Lander and in the country. It’s about 24 miles southwest of Lander at Limestone Mountain, a place where you can see all the country around you. On the dirt road, fat, glistening Mormon crickets jump belabouredly out of our way. Lauren and I walk to OK Corral, one of the climbing areas on the mountain. A pair of climbers wearing packs runs past us, quickdraws and carabiners jingle-jangling from their waists. They’re competing in the Rodeo Climbing Competition. The goal is for teams to gain as many points as they can, based on the number of climbs they finish and how hard they are. Therefore, the running.

OK Corral is a short hike from the road. We meet a group climbing a route called Poker Face. I start talking with a University of Wyoming grad named Morgan Miller who lives in Lander now but grew up near the Adirondacks. She’s been climbing since she was seven — it was her excuse to get out of horseback riding.

Her climbing shoes seem tiny. When I commented on this, she told me that she’s worn the same size climbing shoe since she was a kid. I have a pair of climbing shoes that pinch my feet. I bought them because they were $10 on KSL, and they came with a chalk bag and chalk, and one of my friends told me your toes should be a little squeezed so you can better feel the rock. Morgan agrees. “If they don’t hurt, then they’re too big,” she advises me.

1:05 p.m.

The Main Wall. You can see beetle-like climbers ascending the rock face from afar as you walk along the two-track that meanders and crests a small hill. You can see snow-capped mountains in the distance. It’s windy and dry and hot. The base of the wall is nestled in a strip of foliage and trees. On approach you hear people talking, quick draws and carabiners clanking. A narrow trail traverses in front of the wall. In a shaded area nearby some kids wearing Crocs and helmets wrestle in the dust. A hammock is strung between two trees. Climbing shoes and ropes are strewn on the ground, backpacks and a guitar hang on tree branches. The sun hits the Main Wall. A man nearing the top of his route groans painfully with effort.

Sunday, 7 a.m.

Lander City Park is quiet, aside from the clatter of people breaking down their tents, the hiss of camping stoves burning. People are packing and making climbing plans for the day. Drivers wave to passerby as they head out of the park. In another day, after we’ve left, it will be mostly empty again, until next year, when climbers from around the country and around the world — from Washington, Indiana, and California, from Japan, Argentina and France — will meet in Lander.

