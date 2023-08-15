Authorities have stopped their ground search for a missing 28-year-old Washakie County woman after she disappeared over three weeks ago.

Breanna Mitchell was last contacted July 22. Her vehicle got stuck along rugged terrain near Nowater Trail by the Worland Municipal Airport, and there have been little to no signs of her whereabouts since.

The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office is no longer searching the area for Mitchell but will continue the investigation, Sheriff Austin T. Brookwell announced in a statement this week.

“We will continue the efforts here at the office, going through all the tips, cell phone data, search warrants, and all other leads we may receive,” Brookwell said.

There is no evidence of any foul play, Brookwell said.

“Remember, we have to work on evidence, not on rumors,” Brookwell said.

Officials are still looking at Mitchell’s call logs and text messages, and they are interviewing individuals who contacted her or the ones she had contacted, Brookwell said.

Her Facebook and Snapchat accounts were requested through search warrants, but authorities are still waiting for that information because large companies “can take quite some time” to hand this information over.

Members of the public are warned not to click any “tragic video” posted online that appears to be about Mitchell’s disappearance, Brookwell said.

“[T]hey are spam,” Brookwell said. “We try to delete the comments or hide them but sometimes we get overwhelmed by them.”

On Friday, a total of 45 search and rescue personnel, including one helicopter, assisted in the final search of the area where Mitchell’s vehicle was found, Brookwell said. They searched the area until it was dark.

“Unfortunately, nothing of importance was discovered,” Brookwell said.

At this time, it is estimated that officials searched well over 20 square miles of land in the area, Brookwell said. Authorities are waiting on map data for the exact distance.

“It was truly impressive to make a phone call and have this amount of support show up,” Brookwell said. “Wyoming is truly lucky to have these individuals volunteering their time to assist with lost and missing persons.”

This is expected to be the final public update “unless something important occurs,” Brookwell said.

After Mitchell was reported missing, officials found no known direction of travel from her broken down vehicle, authorites said. They located footprints that led about 1,000 yards short of Nowater Road, but then there were no more.

A boot and a shirt were located nearby, and a bloodhound crew was sent out. Authorities never confirmed if those clothing items belonged to Mitchell.

The approximate area where Mitchell’s cellphone last had signal was searched by a cadaver K9 and handler that specializes in locating deceased humans.

This K-9 gave clues there may have been a deceased person in a pond, which was located directly in the middle of the area the FBI helped search.

But a diver from Cody searched the pond and found nothing. Authorities subsequently drained the pond and did not find anyone.

