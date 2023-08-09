CODY — The controversy over the proposed Cody temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became more polarized last week, as LDS representatives said they would not consider another location besides Skyline Drive.

“It was a gut punch” that they never considered it, “because that would fix all the dissent,” said Carla Egelhoff, a member of the Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods. The location “is the one thing that’s not OK about this building.”

LDS representatives also said potential litigation would be costly for the city and its residents, who would likely lose in the courts, and cited a federal law protecting religious rights.

“It was clearly a threat,” said Terry Skinner, a member of the Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods. “It’s a financial threat to the citizens and city of Cody.”

Those exchanges occurred Thursday during a Zoom meeting that included lawyers with Kirton McConkie of Salt Lake City for LDS; POCN attorney Deb Wendtland of Sheridan; and four POCN members.

Church officials did present two changes to the temple plans, which they described as “very generous concessions,” Egelhoff said.

But to her, the offer to lower the 101-foot tower by 16 feet was “a non-starter,” because it’s three times the maximum height allowed in their rural-residential zone. Yet, she added, the LDS officials said the reduction was the most they could do and still maintain the integrity of the temple.

The other change would limit the parking lot lighting to 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., or 18 rather than 24 hours a day, unless the temple were being used.

“There was no concession,” Skinner said.

The lot would be lit on Sundays and Mondays, Egelhoff added, even though the temple wouldn’t be in use and the gates would be closed.

“I think they were very oblique” about firm lighting plans, she said.

Furthermore, those changes would be “off the table” if the issue goes to court, LDS officials told the group.

“They’re holding it over us like the sword of Damocles,” Egelhoff said.

Modifications to the architectural lighting were also mentioned, but no definite plan emerged, Skinner noted.

“That’s one of my objections that I’ve repeatedly raised,” said Egelhoff, citing the Casper temple will have flood lights illuminating every wall in the tower.

“This has created such an uproar,” Skinner said, which would disappear if the temple were proposed for a commercial zone. And in that zone, lighting wouldn’t be an issue, Egelhoff added.

The LDS officials said they prefer an illuminated building with some enhanced lighting, she said, “in a way that is respectful to you as neighbors.”

Legal issues

Loyal Hulme of Kirton McConkie opened the meeting by saying the church wanted to find common ground. Skinner said he attended to gather information that he’d report to POCN. Most of the discussion, about 90%, was by LDS officials, he added.

“We took notes,” Skinner said.

LDS has already filed two lawsuits against the city contesting procedures by Cody’s Planning and Zoning Board. Hulme said the legal moves were made to preserve the church’s rights.

He also cited the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 (RLUIPA), which Congress passed to strengthen the right of incarcerated individuals to assert their religious principles and to help religious institutions avoid state regulations of their property through zoning restrictions, according to www.mtsu.edu. Hulme said his firm successfully argued several cases based on RLUIPA.

But “our research of RLUIPA cases that his law firm participated in found none that they won,” Egelhoff said. Further, Skinner said, “RLUIPA doesn’t say you don’t have to follow certain building codes.”

Still, Hulme said at the meeting that he felt the church had complied with all city regulations, and that if the issue goes to court, “we really do believe it’s a strong case.”

New arguments surface

Two new arguments against the proposed location of the Cody temple emerged Friday: one about the status of Skyline Drive and the other about protecting views.

They were presented during a meeting with members of Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods, city planning and zoning board members Carson Rowley and Josh White, and city attorney Scott Kolpitcke.

Terry Skinner of POCN said his group told city officials that Cody ordinances are neutral by applying equally to everyone, so “that negates the RLUIPA argument.” He also said the city council adopted the Cody Master Plan in March 2014, “so it is the law.” The plan mentions the goal of dark skies.

Regarding Skyline Drive, Skinner said its narrow width and lack of sidewalks means it’s insufficient to handle the increased traffic the temple will likely generate. Further, the bridge over the canal beyond the temple site is only 23-feet wide.

As to building heights, Skinner said the P&Z board required Cody Labs to lower its building on Road 2AB so it wouldn’t project above the bluff and thus protect the view. The company was also required to aim outdoor lighting down to protect night skies.