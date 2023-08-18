A 50-year-old Colorado woman died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night near Lusk, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Heather Cailaoife was driving a BMW motorcycle on U.S. Route 85 when she was hit by a Ford F-150, the statement said.

The crash happened at 8:39 p.m. near milepost 198 in Niobrara County.

Cailaoife was heading north while the Ford F-150 was driving south, the statement said.

The Ford began to pass another vehicle and struck Cailaoife head on, the statement said.

She was wearing a helmet at the time.

Highway patrol did not list any possible causes of the crash, the statement said. The weather was clear in the area, and the roads were dry.

She was the second motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash this week, highway patrol reported.

Cailaoife was the 91st person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 77 in 2022, 72 in 2021 and 76 in 2020.

