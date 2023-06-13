GILLETTE (WNE) — A 52-year-old man was arrested for breach of peace and interference after resisting arrest Thursday night when he challenged police to a fight.

A 45-year-old woman said she heard the man arguing with three men outside in the 2600 block of Dogwood Avenue. She and her boyfriend went outside and intervened, and the three men left the area, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.

After the argument was broken up, the 52-year-old stood in the middle of the road and yelled profanities at the woman and her boyfriend. He started to walk away, then turned around and threatened them before walking away again, Wasson said.

Police saw the man jumping a fence behind the Powder Basin Shopping Center. They tried to talk to him, but he ran away. They later found him and told him he was being detained, and he challenged them to a fight.

He refused to comply when instructed to put his hands behind his back, and a Taser was used, Wasson said.

He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, and after being cleared, he was arrested for breach of peace and interference.