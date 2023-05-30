Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A grand jury has formally indicted a man accused of shooting a Fremont County man in the head inside of his mobile home in March, federal court filings show.

Francis James Acebo, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder for the premeditated killing of Derek Redstar Pappan on the Wind River Indian Reservation on March 25, the indictment states. He is also charged with using a firearm during a violent crime.

Last week, Acebo pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment in federal court; he is facing life in prison.

During the early hours of the morning, Pappan was inside his single-wide mobile home along with several unidentified people, the complaint states. Pappan and an unidentified woman were in the living room looking for a cell phone charger at about 5:30 a.m.

Acebo allegedly entered the mobile home while Pappan was standing over a mattress searching for the charger, the complaint states.

He is accused of approaching him from behind and shooting Pappan in the back of his head at close range.

Acebo ultimately fled from Pappan’s mobile home.

One of Acebo’s family members allegedly told another person close to him that Acebo may have shot and killed someone, the complaint states.

Acebo’s jury trial is scheduled to start on June 26. He has been ordered to have no contact with Pappan’s family or any of the witnesses in the meantime, a court order shows.

James Whiting, Acebo’s attorney, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.