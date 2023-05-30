A grand jury has formally indicted a man accused of shooting a Fremont County man in the head inside of his mobile home in March, federal court filings show.
Francis James Acebo, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder for the premeditated killing of Derek Redstar Pappan on the Wind River Indian Reservation on March 25, the indictment states. He is also charged with using a firearm during a violent crime.
Last week, Acebo pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment in federal court; he is facing life in prison.
During the early hours of the morning, Pappan was inside his single-wide mobile home along with several unidentified people, the complaint states. Pappan and an unidentified woman were in the living room looking for a cell phone charger at about 5:30 a.m.
Acebo allegedly entered the mobile home while Pappan was standing over a mattress searching for the charger, the complaint states.
People are also reading…
He is accused of approaching him from behind and shooting Pappan in the back of his head at close range.
Acebo ultimately fled from Pappan’s mobile home.
One of Acebo’s family members allegedly told another person close to him that Acebo may have shot and killed someone, the complaint states.
Acebo’s jury trial is scheduled to start on June 26. He has been ordered to have no contact with Pappan’s family or any of the witnesses in the meantime, a court order shows.
James Whiting, Acebo’s attorney, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
What you missed this week in notable Wyoming crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Casper Star-Tribune.
The Sublette County sheriff and a deputy are seeking to dismiss former gubernatorial hopeful Rex Rammell's lawsuit.
Statute of limitations creates roadblock in Susan Negersmith case | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the final chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
Lorna Green faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of setting fire to the clinic last year.
A car being chased by police crashed into a concrete planter in downtown Casper, killing one person and injuring three more.
A special investigation by Lee Enterprises showed that of 105 agencies serving communities identified as diverse, 76 underrepresented the percentages of people of color by 10 points or more.
McCollum was arrested by park rangers on traffic charges. No charges have been filed in connection to the woman's death.
One witness believed he, and not the girl who was killed, was the intended target.
Authorities say the Mills police officer used a Taser and pepper spray on a man who had been filming a traffic stop. He faced up to 10 years in prison, but received probation.
Nina Webber has been cleared of allegations that she recklessly fired her rifle during a November elk hunt.
Gage Cordova told a judge he was sorry for pointing a gun at his estranged wife. During the search for him, police shot Cordova in the arm.
How well do police forces represent racial makeup of their communities? | Behind the Headlines podcast
🎧 Reporter Karen Robinson-Jacobs discusses the racial makeup of police departments in relation to the communities they serve.