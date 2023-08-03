PINEDALE — In a concerted effort to maintain state control of greater sage-grouse policies and prevent its federal listing as endangered, Wyoming’s governor and the Sage-Grouse Implementation Team are working furiously to write a foolproof conservation plan.

The goal is to write such a good plan – for both Wyoming’s private and public lands – that the Bureau of Land Management will accept it as an option in its upcoming environmental impact statement to protect sage-grouse populations and habitats across the West.

At the July 18 public meeting in Pinedale, Bob Budd of the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust and Angi Bruce, assistant director of Wyoming Game and Fish, represented the SGIT and its work to expand and map out Gov. Mark Gordon’s executive order.

Landowners and developers in Sublette County have awaited a more detailed statewide policy, unsure of what to expect.

Local sage-grouse working groups worked with SGIT on core habitat maps, looking at smaller landscapes and development realities to fine-tune the map’s many layers.

However, maps have been fairly general for those without online access to interactive maps.

The reason for all of this is a 2021 federal court decision that ordered the Bureau of Land Management to reassess its 2019 sage-grouse management strategies and come up with a “strict conservation alternative,” Budd explained.

In 2021, the BLM issued a notice of its intent to develop new regulations range-wide.

Wyoming and other western states committed to keep declining greater sage-grouse populations from an Endangered Species Act listing.

The Wyoming Sage-Grouse Conservation Strategy has two main goals, Budd said: to preclude a federal “endangered” listing and maintain the state’s economic component.

“We want core habitat areas (mapped) where they will have the most effect,” he said. “We’ve invested millions in enhancing habitats.”

Private landowners in newly designated core habitat will be called on for extra stewardship efforts with Gordon’s soon-to-be completed executive order.

Bruce said the state and SGIT’s strategy is to enact regulatory mechanisms that avoid harming the birds, minimize threats to the species’ biological base and mitigate for potential harm, such as building an access road on the other side a ridge or situating a well slightly differently.

“Our strategy has already been set,” she said.

The core area strategy was to draw a 5-mile circle around leks and overlap breeding, nesting and rearing habitats with winter connectivity.

“Then we went back and looked at valid and existing rights and uses within the context of likely and credible development potential,” she said.

Local working groups could pinpoint pieces to carve off these circles “and highlight core areas for the most opportunity for high productivity.”

Bruce explained that “metrics” are more relevant than actual bird numbers.

“Populations go up and down all the time. Numbers are meaningless because it depends on ‘are there birds there.’”

She said GPS-collared sage-grouse are tracked to show every move generally within the 5 miles, but she couldn’t show anyone’s private property status in public.

“If a listing occurred it would apply to all of the leks on that map (including private property,” she said. “The Endangered Species Act is more restrictive than Wyoming.”

Once listed, all environmental actions would go through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) or U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) NEPA processes. After five years, the FWS could review the listing.

It would be ideal for all landowners to implement the state’s core area strategy, she and Budd said.

Bruce said they were told in March to have a plan done by July and “we didn’t do a good job of letting people know.” The BLM wants to publish its environmental impact statement next summer, and Wyoming wants to have its final version no later than December, Bruce said.

SGIT captures 85 percent of the state’s sage-grouse, mainly in this county, and the team hopes to reach 90 percent.

Several landowners asked: What if their private property includes core habitat?

Budd said they could do “de minimus” on ag lands – anything basic to ranch and farm. It would not affect building a new structure, he said.

Rancher and Rep. Albert Sommers (R-Pinedale) asked about private landowners needing a Game and Fish consultation if any state permit is requested in sage-grouse habitat.

“You would be asked to consult with Game and Fish,” Budd said. “You wouldn’t be denied a permit. … We don’t want to preclude landowners from doing de minimus.”

A subdivision’s stormwater plan might fall under state “small project” review.

“It happens all the time,” Bruce said.

Budd said the governor won’t want to change the map in five years and wrote his executive order so it won’t change every time the governor changes.

“It’s really all about maintaining control of the sage-grouse,” Bruce said. “How to keep Wyoming in control. We use science to change the map and strategy as needed. Coming up with a product that is defensible. We probably have the best sage-grouse data in the West.”

“We are trying to continuously influence what the BLM is doing with the plan, using our science,” she added.

The BLM can’t include private lands in the EIS, so Gordon will offer the final version to the BLM for consideration.

“At the end of the day, we want to be the one that’s chosen,” Bruce said.

“Sublette County has more birds than anywhere. … The other beauty in this county, anything that benefits sage-grouse also benefits mule deer too,” Budd said.

Asked why the BLM was dealing with private land and wildlife, he said, “Because they were ordered to, the nexus of public and private.”

Finally, Randall Luthi advised the audience they “will continue to have the ability to use the land you have for development; we want to be able to show we have both.”

Budd said the team is talking to restoration and reclamation experts and a white paper is due to SGIT regarding abandoned mine lands.