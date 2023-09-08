WORLAND – In 2021, Lt. Ray Krogman’s family reaped the benefits of a scientific recovery team that found the remains of Krogman more than 50 years after he disappeared over Laos in 1967.

Next weekend, area residents can view a documentary about one organization committed to bringing service members home who have been killed or missing in action.

Alan Brown of Worland said he watched the documentary about Project Recover, “To What Remains,” while browsing on YouTube. He said initially he thought about showing the movie to raise funds for American Legion Post 44. He reached out to Project Recover and was informed that they made the movie to raise money for the Project Recover efforts.

“So I thought about it; I thought, well, I still think it’s a good cause. And I still think it’s something that people in Worland would engage with and possibly support,” Brown said.

He reached out to Marc Dykstra, owner of Washakie Cinemas, and Dykstra agreed to show the documentary for free, after Brown purchased it. The documentary will be shown next Friday, Sept. 15, the National POW/ MIA Day, at 4:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

He said people can donate to Project Recover at https://www.projectrecover.org/donate-every-americans-mission/.

Brown said he does have a military history in his family. His grandfather served in the Pacific in the Navy in World War II and his great-uncle was shot down over Europe in WWII and recovered.

“I think the main thing that kind of set me running on this was remembering that we had a pretty good turnout and response bringing home Lt. Krogman. I thought our community was appreciative of the efforts that brought him home and they’d be interested in supporting further efforts.”

Project Recover

“The Foundation of Project Recover’s work is rooted in the belief that when a service member swears an oath to the constitution and dons the cloth of our Nation a promise is made to them and their family that should they fall in service every effort will be made to return them to their loved one,” said Derek Abbey, Ph.D., Major, USMC (ret), President & CEO of Project Recover. “This promise does not have an expiration date. For us, every day is Memorial Day.”

'To What Remains'

According to a press release, “To What Remains” is the story of Project Recover, a small team of accomplished scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers, and military veterans who have dedicated their lives to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth, to search for, recover, and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since WWII.

“In what one MIA family member aptly described as ‘looking for the smallest needle in the largest haystack,’ Project Recover team members comb through military action reports to identify broad swaths of ocean and land where U.S. servicemen were killed over 75 years ago and execute onsite searches involving a combination of technology (sophisticated underwater drones) and painstaking manual labor (scuba dives and archaeological digs).

The team travels to some of the most beautiful tropical locations in the world, where unimaginable atrocities once occurred.

“While the search for a single crash site can require years of effort, the Project Recover team members are fueled by the sense of purpose that comes from identifying the remains of Americans who gave their lives in service, returning those remains to their proper homes, and bringing closure to families who had nothing more than a picture on a mantle, vague memories passed down from prior generations and unanswered questions,” the release said.

“In breathtaking imagery filmed over several years and intimate interviews with Project Recover team members and MIA families, ‘To What Remains’ takes viewers inside this emotional journey to honor our fallen servicemen, from the discovery of wreckage on the seafloor in the South Pacific to the living room of a stunned family in middle America, to a well-deserved final resting place at home.”