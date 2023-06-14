Seventeen minutes after the pilot of a private plane reported mild ice, the aircraft began a rapid descent before ultimately crashing and killing both people on board last month in Albany County, the National Transportation Safety Board reported.

A controller issued a safety alert twice with no response, the preliminary investigation report states. On the third contact attempt, the pilot, Lawrence Allen Crosby, said “he had a problem.”

“There was no further communication with the pilot,” the report states.

Crosby and his passenger, Frances Li, both of Oregon, were the sole occupants, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time.

The pair departed from Fort Collins/Loveland Regional Airport in Colorado and were on their way to Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs.

During the May 14 flight, Crosby contacted Denver Center and reported that he was 12,000 feet above sea level, and the controller cleared him to climb an additional 1,000 feet, the report states.

Crosby reported icing about six minutes later, so the controller asked him “if they wanted a different altitude,” the report states. Then, the safety alerts began.

The controller finally advised Crosby that his transmissions were broken and asked if he could shift the direction of the plane’s nose or lower altitude, the report states.

This was the final communication before the Cessna T182T was destroyed at about 11:35 a.m.

The airplane turned right, off course at about a 45-degree angle, and began to descend, the report states. About one minute later, the aircraft entered a continuous right turn at an increased speed until the end of the recorded data.

All major components of the private plane remained attached except for one propeller blade, the report states. The aircraft crashed into an open, sparsely vegetated terrain.

The National Transportation Safety Board will release a more conclusive report on the cause of the crash after the investigation is complete.