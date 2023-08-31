The Public Service Commission sat quiet and cliff-faced as Rep. Art Washut shuffled up to the dais and turned on the microphone.

“Does all this angst and concern on behalf of ratepayers carry in a calculus of reasonableness?” the Casper Republican asked. “Does it matter that all of these ratepayers are here tonight and that all of these ratepayers are going to be impacted significantly by this increase?”

By that point, the group had already listened to 50 minutes of public comment.

“This type of testimony is important as evidenced by the fact that we’re here,” replied Ivan Williams, the regulatory body’s head attorney.

The Public Service Commission appeared at Casper’s Thyra Thomson State Office Building last week to gather feedback on Rocky Mountain Power’s latest request to hike electricity rates.

If approved in full, the company’s residential customers could see their electric bills jump by an average of nearly 30%.

Five intervenors are contesting Rocky Mountain Power: the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers, the Sierra Club, Walmart and Rep. Cale Case, R-Lander. The parties are expected to present their arguments in an October trial before the commission.

The regulatory body is currently touring the state to gather feedback on the proposal.

People of all political stripes showed up in droves Thursday, packing the third-floor meeting room and spilling out into the hallway outside. Countless others joined virtually.

“It’s very rare that we see volunteers like myself in the Sierra Club coming together with members of the Freedom Caucus on the same side of the issue,” Andrew Schneider, one of more than two dozen who spoke that night, told the panel.

For most of the three-hour meeting, members spoke against the proposed hike and how they feared it would beleaguer families, businesses and even the government. The commission listened with furrowed brows, hardly moving except to jot down notes or drink a swig of water.

Most of their frustration was aimed at Rocky Mountain Power, but some speakers made it clear they didn’t exactly trust the commission, either — or understand its role in the case. Before the hearing began, one attendee openly joked that the commission must have picked a small room on purpose to stifle public participation.

Among the skeptics were a handful of hard-line conservative state lawmakers.

“I think we’re all sort of standing together and letting the commission know that we’re watching this process,” Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, said of his fellow lawmakers. “We certainly trust you to follow, to weigh the evidence, to look carefully and consider this case as it comes before you.”

Still, cautioned Stith, if the commission rules in Rocky Mountain Power’s favor there could be consequences in Cheyenne next year.

“If the result of this is that we have unacceptable rate increases, then I think for the State Legislature, everything will be on the table,” he said, indicating there may be some interest among lawmakers in changing how utilities are regulated.

The panel also fielded more than one question about how rate case hearings work.

“I don’t really understand the makeup — if you guys have full autonomy, just this commission, to negotiate with the Rocky Mountain Power behemoth,” Sen. Bob Ide, R-Casper, told the Public Service Commission.

“Our proceedings are trials — evidentiary proceedings with witnesses, cross examination — and we sit in a quasi-judicial fashion,” replied Chair Mary Throne. “So we do not negotiate directly with the company.”

Rocky Mountain Power and the intervenors may move to settle before October rolls around, but the Public Service Commission would still have to approve the agreement, Throne said. If the commission rejects the proposal then the hearing would likely proceed as planned.

The Public Service Commission is expected to hold another hearing on the proposals Sept. 18 in Riverton. It’s also planning a hearing in Laramie and a virtual hearing over Zoom, though dates haven’t been announced yet.

For more information about the proceedings, including other ways you can offer public comment comment, visit the commission’s website at psc.wyo.gov.

Rocky Mountain Power is Wyoming’s biggest electric utility and serves about 150,000 customers across the state.

The proposed rate hike at hand is two-fold:

First, there’s an “energy cost adjustment mechanism,” which raises residential rates by an average of 7.6%. The company says this adjustment is a response to increased market costs. (The 7.6% hike went into effect earlier this summer, but is still subject review by the Public Service Commission.)

The second part of the proposal asks for an average residential rate increase of 21.6%. For the most part, this ask is to cover projected future costs, the company says. It’s been over 10 years since Rocky Mountain Power put in for a rate adjustment anywhere near this big.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.