The public comment period for proposed changes to Wyoming's sage-grouse habitat protection map is extended for another month, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday.

The comment period will now close at 5 p.m. July 28.

The Bureau of Land Management is considering land use amendments that could change the management of sage-grouse habitat on public lands. It will update its sage-grouse habitat map as part of this process.

The original sage-grouse core area protection strategy and map were created in 2008 and revised in 2015 and 2019. It encompasses roughly 15 million acres of sage-grouse habitat in Wyoming. The Sage-Grouse Implementation Team, members of which were appointed by Gordon, put forward the current revisions in question. The team aims to protect sage-grouse under Wyoming's 2019 Sage Grouse Executive Order.

The next Sage-Grouse Implementation Team meeting will take place July 6 at 9 a.m. in the Lander Community and Convention Center at 950 Buena Vista Drive. The informational meeting will allow for public comment on the proposed changes to the sage-grouse map. No decisions regarding the current map will be made at this meeting.