SHERIDAN (WNE) — Science Kids is transporting youth millions of years into the past with its “Mineral Miners and Fossil Finders” class this week.

The class centers around various topics in geology and paleontology and is geared toward children ages 12 through 14 years old. A similar version of the class designed for younger children took place in June.

The goal of Science Kids is to give children hands-on educational opportunities outside of a traditional classroom.

The Mineral Miners and Fossil Finders program allows students to explore the history and geological features of the Bighorn Mountains through various field trips to sites such as the Museum of Discovery at Sheridan College, Dayton Mercantile and a petrified forest. They also get the chance to do preparation work on fish fossils, pan for gold and make a cast of a dinosaur jaw bone.

Dave Nicolarsen, a geologist who has also been involved with the curation of dinosaur displays at the Museum of Discovery, instructs the class.

Nicolarsen said Sheridan County’s natural landscape and geological features make it an ideal place for young scientists to rock out.

“The whole area has been uplifted and eroded away over the last 65 million years. We see some of the basic rock formations that are normally way down deep in the ground, so we get to look at those,” Nicolarsen said. “A lot of other states don’t have these types of deposits that are actually showing on the surface.”

He said over the course of the class, students learn to use various pieces of archaeological equipment, grow in technical skills and improve their critical thinking abilities.