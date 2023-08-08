U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' spouse, Douglas Emhoff, will travel to Grand Teton National Park tomorrow to celebrate a $44 million investment that aims to propel the Biden Administration's latest climate and conservation actions.

The investment is part of the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which is seen by some as one of the most significant actions Congress has taken on clean energy and climate change in the nation's history.

The measure is a double-edged sword for Wyoming in some respects. On one hand, the measure's investment in cleaner forms of energy could threaten Wyoming's fossil fuel industries. On the other, it also supports carbon capture, hydrogen, nuclear and rare earth projects — efforts that Gov. Mark Gordon has pushed as part of Wyoming's energy and climate strategy.

The Inflation Reduction Act also provides the National Park Service with funding to address ecosystem resilience, restoration and environmental planning — the reason for Emhoff's visit to the Equality State tomorrow. Through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Department of Interior is putting in place more than $2 billion in investments to advance the Biden Administration's "America the Beautiful" initiative, which aims to restore and conserve 30% of lands and waters by 2030.

The Inflation Reduction Act's 43 restoration and resilience projects this year span 39 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Department of Interior said in a statement Tuesday.

Projects that include Wyoming total more than $6 million in funding. They have the following goals:

restore shortgrass prairie, sagebrush and mesquite bosque ecosystems

restore the federally threatened whitebark pine

enhance National Park Service bison conservation efforts

evaluate data for use in climate change vulnerability analysis and adaption planning

assess the vulnerability of National Park Service water supplies in units affected by drought or restrictions

create climate-change informed plans for fire management

It's unclear how much of this money will go specifically to Wyoming, as several states are included in each project. A Department of Interior spokesperson told the Star-Tribune in an email that roughly $2.5 million will go to projects involving Grand Teton National Park, with about $738,000 earmarked directly for projects in the park. The spokesperson refrained from disclosing further funding details until the second gentleman's visit tomorrow.

President Biden is also traveling to Arizona and Utah this week to tout his climate and conservation agenda.

Correction: A spokesperson with the Department of Interior, not a spokesperson for Emhoff, told the Star-Tribune about funding that will go toward projects related to Grand Teton National Park.