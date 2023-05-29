Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JACKSON — As Wyoming defends its new ban on medication abortions, the state is arguing in court filings that abortions are not health care and the Legislature has the authority to decide which medical services are available in Wyoming.

In 2020 and 2021, the last two years for which reports are available, all but a single abortion in Wyoming was a medication abortion, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Services Office.

In a 93-page court document filed May 25, Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde has asked Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens to deny the request of six plaintiffs seeking to halt enforcement of a new ban on medication, or chemical, abortions set to take effect July 1.

Jerde’s filing states that the ban does not violate the state constitution.

Jerde is defending the state of Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill. Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr and Jackson Police Chief Michelle Weber also are listed as defendants in the case because they would be responsible for enforcing the ban, but they have separate counsel.

In Jerde’s filing on behalf of the state defendants, he argues that abortion is not health care and so it doesn’t violate Article 1, Section 38 of Wyoming’s Constitution which confers the right to Wyoming adults to make their own health care decisions free of undue government infringement.

“[The plaintiffs] do not explain how or why getting an abortion maintains or restores the body, mind or spirit of the pregnant woman from pain, physical disease, or sickness,” the document states. “If a pregnant woman … decides to get an abortion based solely on family, career, or financial considerations, then that decision is not a ‘health care decision’ for purposes of section 38(a).”

At the same time Jerde argues that abortions are not health care, he also emphasizes the state Legislature’s authority to regulate health care. In the state constitution, the same section that confers all competent adults the right to make their own health care decisions also allows the state Legislature to regulate what medical services are available.

Under the impending ban, anyone who prescribes, dispenses, distributes, sells or uses a chemical abortion drug may be imprisoned for six months, fined $9,000, or both.

The law contains three exceptions — for the use of contraceptives before conception or before pregnancy can be confirmed; for the treatment of miscarriages; and to preserve the life or health of the pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of incest or sexual assault.

However, the law specifically states that treatment to preserve the health of the woman does not extend to psychological health. A diagnosis that the pregnant woman will self-harm or die by suicide, for example, does not qualify for the exception.

Nine pages of the filing are dedicated to showing that the legislative intent behind the passage of Article 1, Section 38 of Wyoming’s Constitution, ratified by voters in a 2012 general election, was a backlash to the Affordable Care Act.

While Jerde relied on the intent behind the constitutional amendment to argue that it doesn’t apply to abortions, he also argued that legislative intent shouldn’t be weighed when it comes to the intent of state lawmakers, who passed the chemical abortion ban.

The Plaintiffs seeking to halt the ban plan to introduce evidence to show how lawmakers created the bill to impose a Christian viewpoint, according to court filings.

In the 2023 Legislative session, Wyoming lawmakers also passed the “Life is a Human Right Act,” a general ban on abortions with more detailed medical exceptions than last year’s trigger ban. The law states that abortion is not health care and thus does not violate the individual rights of adults to make their own health care decisions as outlined in the state constitution. But Judge Owens has already ruled that lawmakers overstepped their authority and it’s up to the courts to determine constitutional questions about whether or not abortion is health care.

After hearing oral arguments March 22, Owens granted a temporary restraining order halting enforcement of the Life is a Human Right Act.

The defendants’ most recent response defending the chemical abortion ban states that the harms and injuries that the plaintiffs may suffer if the ban is enforced — a loss of medical license, forced parenthood and financial damage among others — are “too speculative.”

“When all is said and done, plaintiffs are not entitled to a [temporary restraining order] just because they dislike the policies embedded in the chemical abortion statute,” the filing states.

The state also asks the court to consider the history of abortion regulation in Wyoming, providing a detailed overview since statehood in 1869.

Until 1884, abortion was a crime with no exceptions. Then, in 1884 until 1973, abortion was allowed when necessary to “preserve the life of the pregnant woman.”

With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973, which conferred a federal right to abortion, Wyoming’s criminal abortion law was deemed unconstitutional based on the U.S. constitution.

Four years later, in 1977, pre-viability abortions, generally considered to be around the 22 to 24-week mark, were allowed. Abortions after that point were legal to protect a woman from “imminent peril” or according to appropriate medical judgment.

“The public policy of the state of Wyoming is, and always has been, to prohibit and criminalize abortion (subject to limited exceptions),” the state argues in its latest filing.

The next step in the ongoing legal battle over whether to allow abortions in Wyoming will be a June 2 hearing in Teton County District Court. The 10 a.m. hearing will be solely to decide whether four intervenors will be allowed to become parties to the case.

Two state lawmakers involved with passing the bills — Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody), who sponsored the ban, and Rep. Chip Neiman (R-Hulett) — as well as Secretary of State Chuck Gray and anti-abortion nonprofit Right to Life Wyoming have asked to intervene in the case. They want to help defend both abortion bans in court.

The proposed intervenors say they have compelling interests in protecting their legislative authority, advocacy efforts and Wyoming women. The group has stated they are not being adequately represented by the Wyoming Attorney General’s office.

Plaintiff’s have opposed their request to intervene.

Pre-viability abortions remain legal in Wyoming as the case plays out.