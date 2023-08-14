The state of Wyoming is getting roughly a quarter-of-a-million dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency to stand up a grant program for small-town stormwater and sewer projects.

When it pours, urban water systems aren’t just at risk for floods — which can cause devastating damage — but pollution, too.

“Heavy rainfall can flood communities, overload facilities that collect and treat wastewater and contaminate our waterways with sewage and pollution,” KC Becker, EPA Regional Administrator, said in a Thursday announcement.

The EPA grant is meant to make local water systems more resilient against those kinds of floods.

Wyoming’s $248,000-dollar award is expected to be overseen by the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

Federal regulations say Wyoming would have to give at least a quarter of the money to “financially distressed” communities or towns with 10,000 people or fewer. (The rules leave it open to states to determine which communities count as “financially distressed.”)

Communities that fit the criteria of rural or financially distressed don’t have to provide any matching funds to qualify for the grant, though other applicants would be required to share in the cost to some degree, according to the EPA’s website.

The program also emphasizes sustainability: Wyoming will have to use at least 20% of the money for “green infrastructure, water and energy efficiency improvements” and other environmentally oriented projects.

Since water and sewer projects tend to be expensive — often costing millions of dollars — Wyoming’s pot of funding will probably just be awarded to one community, said Kimberly Mazza, the Department of Environmental Quality’s public information supervisor.

She said the agency is still working out the details on what the application process would look like.

“We’re looking with working with the EPA on this grant and how to administrate it, and we are excited that these dollars can be put to good use for the betterment of Wyoming,” said Mazza.

Communities looking for additional assistance can also apply to the EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Funds, which provides loans for projects including sanitary sewer treatment and collections, stormwater control and landfill water pollution control.

Wyoming tends to be the most vulnerable to flash floods caused by heavy rain around the beginning of June and August, though the prevalence of severe weather communities experience can vary widely from year-to-year, said Chris Jones, head meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Riverton office.

“Through the course of the time I’ve worked here, those are just kind of hit-and-miss on any given year,” he said.

The Department of Environmental Quality estimates that these days, two to three Wyoming municipalities annually experience weather events that leave them with overwhelmed water systems.

“We do see it sometimes in these smaller communities that there is sometimes an overflow or backup event,” Mazza said. “These dollars could definitely go towards replacing that older infrastructure and helping to prevent this type of event.”

While it’s common for cities and towns to have to replace or repair aging water systems, growth and urbanization can necessitate adjustments to existing infrastructure, too, said Jones.

That’s because urban development can change where water drains and how fast it accumulates.

“You’re putting down more concrete instead of grass or you’re putting down more pavement, you may even be distorting or blocking what used to be a regular channel where water would flow,” he said.

When it comes to financing storm and sewer projects, Wyoming municipalities are eager for any outside support they can get.

State lawmakers during the 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions set aside $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic relief money for local government water and sewer infrastructure grants.

That funded a total of 54 grants for Wyoming cities, towns and service districts. There were over 150 applications to the program, according to the State Loan and Investment Board’s website. The average applicant asked for around $1.5 million.

