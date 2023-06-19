Opal Harkins is a self-described “city cowgirl.” A past Miss National High School Rodeo Queen. A three-time College National Finals Rodeo qualifier. She competes in breakaway roping, goat tying, team roping, barrel racing. She grew up aiming for speed, aiming for accuracy, honing her technique. Her home is in the arena, on a horse, immersed in the thunderous cheers of thousands watching her from the stands. Outside of rodeo, Harkins is planning to become a lawyer.

The 23-year-old grew up in Billings, Montana, started taking college classes when she was 15, graduated high school with an associates in English, moved to South Dakota to study business marketing and earned her juris doctor from the University of South Dakota’s school of law last month. (Her favorite class during law school was “legislation,” taught by Neil Fulton, the law school’s dean and her team’s rodeo coach.) She has since spent much of her time binging Themis Bar Review prep videos for her upcoming exam, which is in July. Taking after her dad, Harkins plans to get her legal masters in taxation law — she likes business and numbers, accounting structures and transactions.

Her study room has often been in rodeo arenas. She’d sit in the stands and go through flashcards on an iPad. Or in a car with her teammates on her way to rodeo events, where she’d listen in on her classes (though the notetaking, she added, “wasn't as great at that point”). Or at the barn near her university, where she’d run the batteries out on her AirPods listening to recordings of her textbooks while she cleaned the stalls and worked her horses. In these places and in these ways she learned about torts and contracts, civil procedure and criminal law. The pairing of rodeo and law unintentionally acted as a mnemonic device — during finals, Harkins would remember what she was doing at the time she learned a concept, exactly which stall she was cleaning, what horse she was riding, what barrel she was going around.

Last week, in a downstairs conference room at the Ford Wyoming Center where the rodeo coaches gather before the evening performances, Harkins sat at a table arranged with other tables in a horseshoe, wearing a black American felt hat, a red vest, a black long-sleeve button-down shirt, blue jeans, leather boots and a big, shiny belt buckle that said “Great Plains Region All Around Cowgirl.” The evening performance was beginning, and a television in the ceiling corner of the room showed bronc riders getting knocked around in the arena. Studying for the bar exam had been a bit on the backburner since CNFR started, Harkins explained, talking with her hands, saying “anyways” to punctuate long strains of thought:

“Anyways,” she said, “even here, I definitely spent a lot of time listening to property while I was cleaning my stalls. That’s where my bar prep schedule is right now. I have a week of property, which was supposed to be done, like, two weeks ago, but that’s okay.”

She chuckled.

But even during CNFR, she had put in some study hours while mucking the stalls of her horses, Lincoln and Chaos, at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. On one day she had off, she spent the morning doing just that. The fairgrounds were quiet, with just the soft sounds of horses breathing and the echoes of gates opening and shutting and the low hum of a generator in the background. She had extra time to catch up on her bar exam videos. But the weather was nice. Her friends were around. They planned to go hiking. “It’s hard to sit down and study when I could be having fun,” Harkins said.

She knows there aren’t many of these summers left. She has one more year to qualify for CNFR. Another year or two of school. After that, she will have to get a “big-girl job,” be a full-time attorney, jump definitively into adulthood. She’ll get to reap the fruits of all her labor — the lack of sleep, the endless hours of study. One day, she’ll have a career that will allow her to continue rodeoing, she’ll be able to afford her own nice trailer and nice horses.

But things won’t be the same. Until then, she wants to enjoy the last long summers, like she savored the afternoons at law school in South Dakota when she was jittery and ready to leave school, and as soon as she was done with class she’d get in her car, get on the highway, get on the cornfield-flanked interstate and drive the drive she could probably do now with her eyes closed out to the barn where she’d train with her horses for the rest of the day. For those 15 precious minutes, she was free from obligations, free from demands, just being between one place and another.

Close Logan Moore and Slade Wood take a victory lap after their 1st place run in team roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Tayci Mathews won first place in barrel racing at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Clarendon College's Weston Timberman takes his victory lap after winning the bareback bronc riding in the short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas takes a victory lap after winning first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Texas A&M-Commerce's Kincade Henry competes in tie-down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Henry won the title for the second year in a row. Texas A&M University Commerce's Henry Kinkade takes his victory lap after winning the tie down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Cal Poly saddle bronc rider Quintin McWhorter holds on out of the chute at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. University of West Alabama's Joshua Ellison competes in steer wrestling at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Cal Poly's Quintin McWhorter holds on during his saddle bronc ride at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. West Texas College's Damian Brennan holds on during saddle bronc riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University's Paige Rasmussen holds down the goat during goat tying at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University goat tyer Paige Rasmussen checks her time after her winning run at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Montana State University's Paige Rasmussen takes her victory lap after wining the goat tying at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sul Ross State's Tristen Hutchings is thrown off Vold Rodeo's Night Trip at 7.64 seconds in the CNFR short go Saturday. Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood and Wharton County Junior College's Logan Moore work together in the team roping during the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Joshua Ellison takes a victory lap after getting first place in the steer wrestling category at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Southwest Texas Junior College's Slade Wood points to his teammate Wharton County Junior College's Logan Moore after putting down a good time in the team roping during the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sula Ross State's Tristen Hutchings tries to hold onto Night Trip during the bull riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Sula Ross University's Tristen Hutchings barely misses the eight-second mark during his bull ride and still wins the event at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Kade Sonnier covers the horse during his bareback ride at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Competitors and fans walk into the College National Finals Rodeo for the short round on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas ropes her calf to win first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Too Tall, a pickup man, preps his horse for the short go-round at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas takes a victory lap after winning first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Fort Scott Community College's John Allen prays before the short go-round at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Clarendon College's Sam Petersen preps his horse for bareback riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. The short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo opens on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. 