The National Weather Service issued a tornado watches from Sheridan to Cheyenne on Friday afternoon. The watches went into effect around 2:30 and are in effect until 9 p.m. Friday night.
Watches are in effect for the following counties:
- Sheridan
- Johnson
- Campbell
- Crook
- Weston
- Natrona
- Converse
- Niobrara
- Platte
- Goshen
- Laramie
2:32 p.m: National Weather Service office in Riverton posted to Twitter about a radar indicated tornado northwest of Bar Nunn. That warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m.
2:54 p.m.: A second warning was issued by the Riverton office for an area just west of Midwest. This warning is also for a radar indicated tornado. The warning was in effect until 3:30 p.m.
3:21 p.m.: National Weather Service Riverton posted a tornado warning just south of Midwest. This warning was for an observed tornado and was in effect until 3:45 p.m.
3:32 p.m.: A second warning for an observed tornado is issued for southeast of Midwest.
3:40 p.m.: Third warning for an observed tornado is issued for southeast of Edgerton. The warning was in effect until 4:15.
A radar indicated tornado means that a hook echo or possible tornado was seen on the radar but it's unclear if a tornado is on the ground. A tornado can't be confirmed on the ground until a spotter reports it. The warning is issued as a precaution in the event that the radar is correct and a tornado is on the ground.
A tornado watch indicates that a storm could produce a tornado. A warning however, means a tornado has been indicated on the radar or a spotter has confirmed one on the ground.
When a tornado warning is issued, it is best to seek shelter inside away from doors and windows. Basements are the best place to shelter.
This story will be updated.