The National Weather Service issued a tornado watches from Sheridan to Cheyenne on Friday afternoon. The watches went into effect around 2:30 and are in effect until 9 p.m. Friday night.

Watches are in effect for the following counties:

Sheridan

Johnson

Campbell

Crook

Weston

Natrona

Converse

Niobrara

Platte

Goshen

Laramie

2:32 p.m: National Weather Service office in Riverton posted to Twitter about a radar indicated tornado northwest of Bar Nunn. That warning was in effect until 3:15 p.m.

2:54 p.m.: A second warning was issued by the Riverton office for an area just west of Midwest. This warning is also for a radar indicated tornado. The warning was in effect until 3:30 p.m.

3:21 p.m.: National Weather Service Riverton posted a tornado warning just south of Midwest. This warning was for an observed tornado and was in effect until 3:45 p.m.

3:32 p.m.: A second warning for an observed tornado is issued for southeast of Midwest.

3:40 p.m.: Third warning for an observed tornado is issued for southeast of Edgerton. The warning was in effect until 4:15.

A radar indicated tornado means that a hook echo or possible tornado was seen on the radar but it's unclear if a tornado is on the ground. A tornado can't be confirmed on the ground until a spotter reports it. The warning is issued as a precaution in the event that the radar is correct and a tornado is on the ground.

A tornado watch indicates that a storm could produce a tornado. A warning however, means a tornado has been indicated on the radar or a spotter has confirmed one on the ground.

When a tornado warning is issued, it is best to seek shelter inside away from doors and windows. Basements are the best place to shelter.

This story will be updated.