CHEYENNE — Military service comes with risks beyond physical well-being. For many U.S. veterans, the impact their service has had on their mental health can even lead to suicidal ideation.

The veteran suicide rate is currently 1.5 times that of the country as a whole. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as of 2020, the rate of veteran suicide in Wyoming was significantly higher than the national average.

“Veteran suicide is a national crisis. An estimated 50,000 more veterans will die by suicide this decade, if we don’t act now,”Research Resilience President and CEO Sonya Medina Williams said.

In an effort to reduce the rate of veteran suicide, the insurance/financial services company USAA, in collaboration with the Humana Foundation and Reach Resilience, will launch its new coalition, Face the Fight, today. The company’s goal is to raise awareness through a coalition of corporations, foundations, nonprofits and veteran- focused organizations.

“USAA’s more than 100-year legacy is built on supporting and advocating for the military community,” USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said in an embargoed press release. “Our service members stand tall in the noble calling to serve others, and we need to stand with them for challenges they may face, including mental health and suicide.”

Face the Fight will include a component of funding and providing philanthropic grants to nonprofits that can help stop veteran suicide. USAA, The USAA Foundation, the Humana Foundation and Reach Resilience have made an initial investment of $41 million.

Though public agencies such as the Department of Defense and the VA, as well as many nonprofits, have been working to combat the tragedy of veteran suicide, Face the Fight includes corporate entities in that effort, USAA director of media relations Roger Wildermuth said.

“We feel that corporations should no longer leave this to the public sector and others to address this issue,” he said. “ We’re bringing Face the Fight in our focus funding to complement and support the efforts that have already been underway.”

The inspiration for this effort came from veteran input. Through conversations and surveys with members, USAA determined that preventing veteran suicide was one of the top issues veterans wanted to address.

“We try to serve our members by understanding our members and our membership better than anyone else,” Wildermuth said. “That includes understanding the issues and challenges that are facing the military and veteran community.”

Mental health resources for veterans can be difficult to access. Not all veterans qualify for VA services, and in Wyoming, the need for such resources is prevalent.

Staff at Veterans Rock, a Cheyenne organization that supports veterans by providing household items and financial support, have seen the need for mental health resources in their interactions with veterans.

Though Veterans Rock does not provide any form of mental health or general health care, its staff members do know the community well.

“I think it’s important to have those (mental health) resources in the community because I think that they’re lacking,” program manager Regina Dodson said. “ There’s just not enough service providers.”

Face the Fight is looking to support programs that not only focus on preventing veteran suicide, but also train other professionals in the mental health field, Wildermuth said.

The mission of Face the Fight is to de-stigmatize seeking help and add to the conversation about veteran suicide, complementing the efforts of the VA, DoD and many others.

“Through focused funding and work with experts, we believe Face the Fight will make a difference in raising awareness for veteran suicide prevention,” Peacock said in a press release. “And we invite others to join us in this fight.”