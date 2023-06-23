CHEYENNE (WNE) — Mosquitoes found in Laramie County tested positive for the West Nile virus, city officials said in a news release Thursday.

Officials said they have noticed an increase in Culex mosquitoes, the primary carriers of West Nile virus.

“Most mosquitoes do not test positive for disease- causing viruses,” the release stated. “However, a bite from a West Nile Virus-infected mosquito can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death. Although a person’s chances of getting sick are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk for serious illness.”

The city stated that the virus can cause neurological diseases and other serious health issues, but also milder illnesses like fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, swollen lymph nodes and rashes. The release said anyone who thinks they have symptoms should visit a doctor immediately.

The city suggested a “5-D” approach to deterring bites from mosquitoes.

The first two D’s stand for dusk and dawn. The city warned that people should stay inside during hours when mosquitoes are more active.

The next D stands for dress. The city urged people to cover up as much as possible when going outside.

The fourth D stands for drain. Since many mosquitos hatch their eggs in standing water, Cheyenne officials said people should reduce the amount of standing water in their yard to as little as possible.

The final D is DEET, the chemical found in insect repellant that the city urges people to use when going outdoors.