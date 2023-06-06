Several landspouts and tornadoes reports have gusted up over the past month by everyday Wyomingnites with sightings in Laramie and Cheyenne.

While the high wind shear events haven't brought any known damage, it has brought the human question to our minds — are we seeing more wind funnel events than normal in the cowboy state, and should we be concerned about this impending summer?

According to Jared Allen, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, tornadoes and landspouts have four ingredients to create plausible environments for wind funnel twisters — which includes moisture as the prime ingredient, and thermodynamic instability, lift, and wind shear as the reminder.

“Much of Wyoming is favored to be above normal precipitation wise through the month of June and with this signal, it is implied that a more active pattern for showers and storms is more probable,” said Allen. “Wind shear has overall been weak with our recent active pattern but landspouts can still form in weak windshear environments vs. supercell tornadoes that generally occur in higher sheared environments.”

Allen said that it's still important to note whenever tornado or thunderstorm ingredients are present, there is always a possibility of formation. Although sometimes confused as the same thing and grouped together, landspouts and tornadoes do form and twist differently.

“Tornadoes kind of basically build in the storm downwards, while landspouts build on the ground, and then kind of grow upwards,” said Allen.

This doesn't mean that landspots are less dangerous, as they have the ability to connect to a storm cloud and create a hybrid tornado in certain circumstances. Resulting in the creation of a much weaker and short-term twister event than typical tornadoes.

Allen also brings up another consideration for our human memory to consider — as he mentions Wyoming has seen lower than average storm and tornado seasons over the past several years, with a “more active start this year.”

According to historical data from the national weather service, the Cowboy state saw above-normal twister seasons in 2017 and 2018—but then saw a declining and below-normal season in 2019, with a return this year.

This is leading to a question once again — have we just forgotten what a Wyoming summer storm season looks like, or is there a chance we are seeing a change?

Although not a global climate expert, Allen did provide a plausible reasoning to this question.

“Looking at some historical science and journals there tends to be a little bit more severe weather activity during El Niño, and a little bit less during La Niña,” said Allen. “Which did partially hold true cause we had three moderate to strong La Niña back to back to back. And right now we are in the phase of transitioning La Niña to an El Nino. We actually switched over to at least a low end El Nino. And it looks to kind of build strength a little bit going into the summer and fall.”