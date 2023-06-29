Gov. Mark Gordon and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis officially agreed this week to “establish an interstate effort” to develop direct air capture technologies.

Gordon and other Wyoming leaders have touted direct air capture as one solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while preserving the state’s struggling coal industry. The technology, which is a form of carbon capture, uses chemical reactions to pull carbon dioxide out the air. The carbon dioxide is then permanently stored underground or used for commercial purposes.

“Colorado and Wyoming each have pieces of the puzzle necessary to develop a carbon removal market and industry," Gordon said in a Wednesday statement. "Together, we have a powerful combination of assets, infrastructure, policy, markets, people, geology and mindsets that are needed to accelerate the development of the industry."

The memorandum of understanding signed by the two governors lays out an agreement between the states to jointly develop the direct air capture industry by, for example, identifying the industry’s infrastructure needs and learning about markets for carbon dioxide removal, among other things.

Under the memorandum, each state can appoint up to three representatives who will coordinate the states’ collective work on developing the direct air capture industry.

The memorandum describes Wyoming and Colorado as ideal partners in their pursuit of direct air capture development, with Wyoming's carbon management policies and "suitable geology for permanent carbon dioxide sequestration" complementing Colorado's technology ecosystem and market interests in carbon dioxide removal.

"By partnering, we may be able to unlock the power of combining these advantages to create more benefits to communities in both states," Wyoming Business Council Chief Strategy Officer Stacey Fitz-Gerald, who worked on the memorandum, said.

The document isn't a legally binding. Rather, it's a way to clearly outline how Wyoming and Colorado will work together.

Some private companies have already begun developing carbon capture projects in Wyoming. In May, for example, two companies broke ground at the sites of Wyoming’s first major carbon capture projects, both of which are located at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center in Gillette.

Gordon touted these projects during his State of the State speech at the beginning of the legislative session this year. The memorandum signed by Gordon and Polis also points to these developments as among the “unique capabilities” that make Wyoming and Colorado complementary in encouraging the development of the direct air capture industry.

Bills passed in previous years limit when and how public utilities in Wyoming can retire coal plants. Utilities are required to try to sell their coal plants before retiring them. They have to prove that coal closures won’t harm ratepayers or grid reliability. They must try to install carbon capture and can charge ratepayers for some of the costs of installation.

One bill this year — Senate File 142, sponsored by Casper Republican Sen. Charles Scott — would have made it harder for Wyoming’s public electric utilities to close their coal plants by requiring they try to install carbon capture technology to extend the lives of units. But the legislation, which some saw as the year’s most significant energy bill, died after it failed to meet a deadline.