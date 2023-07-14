Two United Methodist churches in Wyoming have disaffiliated over disagreements with the denomination over human sexuality, the ordaining of practicing homosexual clergy and officiating same-sex unions.

Abundant Grace Ministries, formerly Rock Springs First United Methodist Church, and Pavillion Community United Methodist Church, now Pavillion Community Christian Church, exited in June during a regional church conference in Colorado.

Jimmy Crisawn, pastor of Abundant Grace, told the Star-Tribune his congregation was unanimous in its decision to disaffiliate, citing contention with the denomination’s stance on some issues of human sexuality. A layperson from the Pavillion church, who identified herself only by her first name, Suzanne, told the Star-Tribune that the church felt as if the denomination didn’t fully value local churches.

Wyoming now has 36 active United Methodist churches. The Mountain Sky Conference, which includes Wyoming, includes 374 churches.

A decadeslong conversation

The United Methodist Church has been discussing the topic of homosexuality almost since its inception in 1968, District Superintendent Mark Calhoun told the Star-Tribune.

The prospect of disaffiliation, however, is newer, rising from the church’s 2019 general conference. That’s when a section was added to the church’s Book of Discipline, which lays out doctrine and governance strategies, called Paragraph 2553 – giving local churches “limited right” to disaffiliate if they disagree with the larger denomination over interpretations of human sexuality.

Though the United Methodist Church allows laypeople of all sexual orientations to join in worship, it does specify clergy must not be “self-avowed, practicing homosexuals,” and that same-sex unions cannot be officiated by United Methodist clergy.

The bishop of the Mountain Sky Conference, Karen Oliveto, is openly lesbian. She was elected in 2016.

The topic of homosexuality has caused deep division within local United Methodist churches, as it has within many different religious traditions.

“I mean, it’s like any normal functioning religious institution, there’s things that people really resonate with, and there are things that people are frustrated by, but all of these disaffiliations had to do with reasons of conscience regarding human sexuality,” Calhoun said.

The United Methodist Church has warmed to the idea of accepting LGBTQ+ clergy members and officiating same-sex unions, though.

“There’ll be an opportunity over the next several general conferences (international, denomination-wide general conferences) to be able to likely pull that exclusionary language out of our Book of Discipline, where it says we don’t ordain self-avowed, practicing homosexuals,” Calhoun said.

Within the western jurisdiction of United Methodist churches, including the Mountain Sky, there is a leaning to practice a “rhythm of inclusion,” Calhoun added.

“Part of coming out of disaffiliation is for both groups, passionate people, to sort of settle in a direction that is in alignment with their practice of theology,” he said.

‘The church don’t hate gay people’

The conversations about disaffiliation began about five years ago for Abundant Grace Ministries in Rock Springs, Crisawn told the Star-Tribune.

Crisawn, who moved to Wyoming from North Carolina in 2012 and has the southern accent to prove it, said the congregation was unanimous in its feeling that the conference was moving further away from its professed values.

“We wrote letters, we wrote notifications to the conference that we were not in support of the things they were doing. And really didn’t get any response to any of that,” he said. “The big thing was that we (didn’t feel like we) had a voice anymore.

“It became really lopsided.”

The church, as a whole, voted five separate times to disaffiliate, Crisawn said. The first two rounds were unanimous; there was one “no” vote in each of the next three rounds, but even that person has remained an active member in the church.

Though the topic of human sexuality is a central issue to many Methodist and former Methodist churches – indeed, Paragraph 2553 was added to allow churches to disaffiliate if they disagreed with the denomination on said topic – it’s not really the bottom line, Crisawn said. His oldest daughter is a lesbian, he told the Star-Tribune, and his brother-in-law is gay.

“The discipline says, it isn’t about the homosexuality, it isn’t for us,” he said. “The church don’t hate gay people.”

Around 40 to 45 people attend Abundant Grace on any given Sunday; the age range is well-distributed, Crisawn said, though more top-heavy on older folks.

Crisawn loves Rock Springs, loves Wyoming, loves the open spaces. He called the city very “Bible-oriented, if you will, very community-oriented.” It’s a more conservative area, and he knows that full well.

He just didn’t feel like the Methodist denomination appreciated local churches anymore.

“We’re wanting to diversify what we do. We’re mostly really focused on what we’re doing here,” he said. “We’re rewriting all of our doctrinal standards of what we believe – things, policies, procedures, you know, and all that stuff, because we have to. We can’t lean on the big church anymore.”

Abundant Grace will now turn its attention to local charities and nonprofits (the soup kitchen, the Boys & Girls Club) and national groups (Samaritan’s Purse), Crisawn said.

Pavillion Community Christian Church, meanwhile, sits at around 10 people, according to the layperson. They are working on getting through the transition successfully, she said.

The church’s former pastor will stay within the denomination, Calhoun said, and has been reassigned to Montana. Pavillion will be lay-lead for the time being.