Community members are raising money on behalf of a truck driver who was killed Monday on Interstate 80 in Wyoming.
Safet Sajo Zornic, 56, was a husband and father to two boys, the GoFundMe page, organized by his friend Edgar Draganovic states.
His family is being supported through the page, which had already raised more than $25,000 since the accident. There is a goal of $50,000.
Zornic was from Treasure Valley, Idaho.
He was driving a Freightliner semi-truck in a single-lane construction zone just south of Granger, the page states. The crash happened at 6 p.m. in Sweetwater County.
Zornic "pierced the guardrail, rolled over, and died," the page states.
He was the 92nd person to die on Wyoming's roads in 2023.