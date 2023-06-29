Wyoming will receive $13 million in federal grant funding to pay for the Cheyenne I-80/I-25 interchange redesign project, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The money will fund final design plans for the interchange reconstructions of I-80 and I-25 as well as the adjacent I-25/US Highway 30 interchange in Cheyenne.

The project seeks to reduce road fatalities and serious injuries to below the statewide average. It also aims to restore and modernize infrastructure that’s in poor condition and improve tourism access to Frontier Park and historic attractions.

The redesign and potential rebuild will be a multi-year project, with the design process itself taking several years, Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Doug McGee said. The design will allow the department to estimate the cost of reconstructing the outdated cloverleaf intersection. Wyoming would still have to secure funding for the reconstruction itself when that time comes.

The money comes from the federal RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) discretionary grant program, which was expanded under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law. This year, the program is funding more than $2.2 billion for projects across the country, with half of the program’s funding going to rural areas and the other half to urban areas.