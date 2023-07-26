Over $4.6 million was awarded to more than 150 Wyoming organizations as part of a one-time matching grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and 29 Wyoming financial institutions.

Recipients included food pantries, recreation clubs, nonprofit housing developers and even some community organizations overseen by local governments.

Here’s how it worked: financial institutions in Wyoming that belong to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines could apply to have the bank multiply their donations to various organizations by roughly $2.8-to-$1.

In all, Wyoming groups received more than 270 grants. About $3.5 million came from the Des Moines bank, with the rest donated from member banks, credit unions and insurance companies.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines didn’t break down how much money went to each grant recipient, or what the money would be used for. Julie DeVader, the agency’s PR manager, said total grant amounts in Wyoming ranged from $400 to $870,000.

The first-of-its kind grant was an unexpected opportunity for many Wyoming organizations struggling to find funding in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, said Rachel Bailey, executive director of the Food Bank of Wyoming. The Food Bank of the Rockies subsidiary received about $214,000 from the program.

“Right now, with the COVID funding kind of coming to an end and the emergency health declaration coming to an end, there are a lot of services that are winding down,” Bailey said.

The nearly quarter-of-a-million the Food Bank of Wyoming received came from eight Wyoming banks and credit unions, plus matching donations from the Des Moines bank. Bailey said the hunger relief organization will be using it for general operations — purchasing, transporting and storing food, that is. She said the money represents the equivalent of about 441,000 meals.

Another beneficiary of the program was the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming, which received $550,000 from the Des Moines bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. It’ll be using the money to help integrate more trauma-informed care into the organization’s programming, the Star-Tribune reported in early July. (Seven other Boys and Girls Club affiliates also received grants, according to the bank.)

For Wyoming to get this much money from the national banking system is unusual, to say the least.

The primary purpose of the Federal Home Loan Banks, established by Congress in 1932 as part of the New Deal, is to lend money to financial institutions. The banks are member-owned and regulated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the same agency that regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Wyoming falls under the Des Moines region of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which serves over 1,200 financial institutions across 16 states and territories. It has 32 member institutions in Wyoming, according to its website.

Since its inception, the system has helped provide banks with more cash on hand to finance home loans and community investment.

“They’re kind of like a banker’s bank,” said Kim DeVore, president and CEO of Jonah Bank, a Des Moines bank member (DeVore also sits on the agency’s board of directors).

In addition to lending money, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines reserves about 10% of its annual gross income for competitive downpayment assistance and affordable housing grants.

But the bank noticed several places in its jurisdiction where participation in those grants is lacking: Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.

To even up the playing field, it set aside $15 million this year to stand up a one-time matching grant specifically for those states and territories.

“We would still work through our members — they could find organizations or charities or housing groups that they would like to support,” said Wil Osborn, the bank’s chief business officer.

There was about a month-and-a-half between when member financial institutions became aware of the grant and when applications were due, DeVore said.

“I called or emailed every member president in the state,” she said. “I didn’t give them a choice. I told them, ‘Guys, I know you got this email. You need to look at it. And this is the real deal. We have a huge opportunity to funnel in a lot of money into the state.’”

And it seemed to pay off — the more than 270 grants awarded to Wyoming far outnumbered those given to other states. By comparison, Utah was granted 120, Idaho, 89 and Hawaii, 21.

Osborn said the bank hopes to make a similar grant available next year, but will probably reserve it for other states in its jurisdiction.

“And then we probably keep rotating this program,” he said.

In the meantime, the Federal Home Loan Bank hopes to increase Wyoming’s participation in its affordable housing and downpayment programs.

“They are doing a whole bunch of outreach to try to increase participation on both the bank side and the actual nonprofit or the housing organization face,” DeVore said.

There was at least one or two Wyoming applications to those programs this year, Osborn said, though they’re still under review.

