A 40-year-old woman died last week in a fiery single-car rollover crash on Interstate 90, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
On June 1, Delayne Renner was driving west in a GMC Terrain in the eastbound traffic lanes, the patrol reported. The crash happened at milepost 44.7 near Buffalo in Johnson County.
"This section of I-90 runs north and south due to the terrain, with the eastbound lanes traveling south and the westbound lanes traveling north," the statement said.
After cresting a hill, the interstate curves to the left in this area, the statement said. Renner, of Wyoming, failed to navigate the curve and entered the median.
The SUV clipped a traffic post before continuing parallel to the roadway with the passenger-side tires in the median and the driver-side tires on the paved shoulder, the statement said.
People are also reading…
Renner's GMC continued north and eventually crashed into the end of a bridge rail, but the impact wasn't enough to fully stop the SUV.
It continued across the bridge deck, rolling almost two times, the statement said.
During the crash, the vehicle caught fire and was completely burned, the statement said. The SUV came to a rest on the driver's side.
The roads were dry, and the weather was cloudy and overcast in the area, the statement said. It is unknown if Renner was wearing a seatbelt at the time.
The highway patrol typically lists possible causes for the crash, but there were none mentioned in this incident.
Renner was the 57th person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, Wyoming had recorded 38 road deaths.
The most dangerous states for car accidents
Worst states for car crashes
According to figures from the U.S. government, 35,092 people died in car-related accidents in the U.S. in 2015 — a 7.2 percent increase in traffic deaths from 2014.
Why the recent uptick in traffic fatalities? The National Safety Council suggests that declining gas prices have resulted in people driving longer distances. The organization also notes that today's drivers are more distracted than ever, and are more likely to use social media behind the wheel.
Regardless, while driving fatalities have increased nationwide, some states are more dangerous than others. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, data analysts used the total number of car-related fatalities for each state from 2000 to 2015 to rank the deadliest states for car accidents. They then found the average number of fatalities each year per 100,000 people. States are ranked by the average fatalities per year, from least to most dangerous. In the event of a tie, states are listed in ascending order by the total number of fatalities.
Notably, the states that dominate the top of this list tend to be more rural, while states with big urban cores like New York, New Jersey and California rank toward the bottom. This is likely because rural residents face longer commutes and driving distances than their urban counterparts. Urban residents are also more likely to walk, bike or use public transportation.
*Note: Not all of the images in the story depict crashes from each state and the images do not specifically portray fatal car accidents.
#50. Massachusetts
#49. New York
#48. Rhode Island
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 6.94
Total Fatalities: 1,176
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 45.83%
#47. New Jersey
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 7.58
Total Fatalities: 10,546
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 30.21%
#46. Connecticut
#45. Washington
#44. Illinois
#43. Hawaii
#42. Minnesota
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 9.46
Total Fatalities: 7,842
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 35.32%
#41. New Hampshire
#40. California
#39. Maryland
#38. Ohio
#37. Michigan
#36. Utah
#35. Virginia
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 11.04
Total Fatalities: 13,636
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 35.93%
#34. Alaska
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 11.18
Total Fatalities: 1,214
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 38.30%
#33. Oregon
#32. Pennsylvania
#31. Vermont
#30. Colorado
#29. Wisconsin
#28. Maine
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 12.94
Total Fatalities: 2,725
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 34.57%
#27. Indiana
#26. Iowa
#25. Nevada
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 13.18
Total Fatalities: 5,224
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 36.03%
#24. Nebraska
#23. Delaware
#22. Texas
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 14.67
Total Fatalities: 55,899
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 31.97%
#21. Kansas
#20. Georgia
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 15.80
Total Fatalities: 23,234
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 25.86%
#19. Idaho
#18. North Carolina
#17. Florida
#16. Arizona
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 16.35
Total Fatalities: 15,613
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 32.27%
#15. Missouri
#14. North Dakota
#13. Tennessee
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 18.34
Total Fatalities: 17,960
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 29.25%
#12. Louisiana
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 18.89
Total Fatalities: 13,636
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 35.92%
#11. Kentucky
#10. Oklahoma
#9. South Dakota
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 19.59
Total Fatalities: 2,487
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 40.45%
#8. West Virginia
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 19.96
Total Fatalities: 5,846
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 36.79%
#7. New Mexico
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 20.59
Total Fatalities: 6,474
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 39.70%
#6. Alabama
#5. Arkansas
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 21.17
Total Fatalities: 9,587
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 31.61%
#4. South Carolina
#3. Montana
#2. Mississippi
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 26.42
Total Fatalities: 12,349
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 23.47%
#1. Wyoming
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 28.62
Total Fatalities: 2,446
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 38.35%