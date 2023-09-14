Ever wondered how religiously active Wyoming residents are compared to, say, people Ireland? Or Italy? Or Slovakia?
Admittedly, it's a bit specific, so maybe not. But faith can connect people, even if they are physically thousands of miles away from each other, and data from the European Social Survey (2018-2022) and the Cooperative Election Study (2020-2022) shows that. In a graph posted on X, formerly Twitter, Ryan Burge, a political scientist, statistician and Baptist pastor, compared the weekly religious attendance of Europeans and Americans by country and state.
Twenty-six percent of Wyomingites attend a church or religious gathering weekly, according to the graph. The Cowboy State is sandwiched in between two Bible Belt-adjacent southern states, Kentucky and West Virginia. And it is on par with Ireland, which also has an attendance rate of 26%, and just a hair above Italy, which sees a rate of 25%.
In fact, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Kansas all have the same attendance rate as Wyoming.
Cyprus, an island in the Mediterranean, has an attendance rate of 27%. Poland has an attendance rate of 44%, and Slovakia a rate of 34%. They are the only three European countries to rank higher than Wyoming in terms of attendance.
Utah is the highest-ranking U.S. state on the list, with an attendance rate of 41%. It may not come as a complete shock, since over 2 million Mormons live there. Idaho sits at 31%. Further down on the list is Colorado, with an attendance rate of 24%. And while you would normally look north towards Montana, on this graph you have to look south: only 22% of Montana residents attend a religious gathering weekly.
The U.S. average is 25%; Europe's is 14%.
Organized religion in the U.S. is going through a bit of an overhaul as more people leave Christianity and express no religious preference.
The European Social Survey is conducted over 30 countries. The Cooperative Election Study is a 50,000-person national stratified sample and is done before and after each presidential election in the U.S. under Harvard University.