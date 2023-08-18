There are 24 grizzly bears that died or were found dead in the Greater Yellowstone area this year, with over 60% of those deaths happening in Wyoming, according to United States Geological Survey data.

So far, there were 15 grizzly bear deaths in Wyoming, seven in Montana and two in Idaho, the data shows. There were 48 grizzly bear deaths last year in total.

About 85% of all documented bear deaths are “human-caused,” so tracking those deaths can help direct programs designed to reduce them, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study website states.

There have been several incidents of grizzly bears being hit by moving vehicles, which either resulted in their immediate death or euthanasia due to severe injuries, the data states.

One adult grizzly bear died last month at Heart Mountain Canal in Wyoming due to a human-caused drowning, the data states. It drowned in a cement-sided canal, but what a person did to cause this was not disclosed.

The most common death is grizzly bears being put down for a variety of issues including “conditioned behavior around people,” killing livestock and property damage.

A couple of cubs died from natural causes, which were likely starvation or exposure, the data said. The remaining deaths are under investigation, or the cause was undetermined.

On Aug. 11, a 20-year-old male grizzly was euthanized after killing a cow on private land near Yellowstone National Park in Montana, the Billings Gazette reported. That incident had not yet made it into the official count as of Thursday.

Mortality data is collected by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study, which is an interdisciplinary group of scientists and biologists responsible for monitoring grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem across Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, their website states.

