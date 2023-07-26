JACKSON — Mark Wolf sees the problems as endemic in the National Park Service.

Across the country, Park Service workers’ morale is low. In 2022, surveys conducted by the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group found that rangers and other park workers are some of the least satisfied workers in the federal government. While they feel relatively aligned with the Park Service’s mission, they feel unrecognized. Overall, Park Service workers’ satisfaction scored in the bottom 15% of all government workers.

“There’s a lot of frustration with the combination of low pay and increasing workload with increasing visitation,” Wolf said.

That’s why he and other workers in Yellowstone National Park began organizing a unionization drive about three years ago.

While Wolf no longer works for the park — he recently got a year-round job with its nonprofit partner, Yellowstone Forever — he stuck around as an organizer. Last week his work paid off, even though he wasn’t able to cast a ballot.

Yellowstone’s interpretive rangers, park guides, fee collectors, researchers and administrative staff voted 66-15 to form a union. Some 350 employees were eligible to vote.

While park staff will not be required to join the union or pay dues, all eligible staff will be represented by the National Federation of Federal Employees, a union that represents National Park Service workers elsewhere, as well as U.S. Forest Service employees and most federal wildland firefighters.

In the past the National Federation of Federal Employees has secured raises for federal firefighters and new employee housing. Superintendents at Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park have said acquiring new employee housing is a priority.

The Yellowstone chapter of the federal union, which will be known as Federal Local 465, is not the only union in the park.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 88 represents workers in Yellowstone employed by Xanterra Parks and Resorts.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers also represents employees who work in facilities maintenance-type roles in Yellowstone and Teton parks.

Yellowstone management did not take a position on unionization, but organizers said they were generally supportive of the process.

The vote comes as labor relations are front and center in the United States.

President Joe Biden has claimed he’s the most pro-union president in U.S. history, and his allies say workers on his 2024 campaign will be unionized.

On Tuesday, United Parcel Service, or UPS, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters reached an agreement on a five-year labor contract — the largest union-brokered agreement with a private employer in the United States — in a deal that averted a strike by more than 330,000 package-handling employees.

Hollywood writers and actors are also on strike, halting the U.S. film and TV industry in a conflict involving streaming services and artificial intelligence.

Michael Duff is a labor relations attorney and former professor at the University of Wyoming. He’s now a professor at the St. Louis University law school. Duff thinks the COVID-19 pandemic “electrified” the national labor movement, as workers began fighting with bosses over working from home and vaccination requirements.

While Duff said he’s not ready to say the country has become more pro-union until he sees the number of employees represented by a union increase — membership has hovered at about 6% in the private sector for years — he pointed to the plethora of recent strikes.

“It sure feels like there’s a lot of labor activity,” Duff said. “There’s not a park ranger that hasn’t heard of the UPS-Teamsters labor dispute.

“I think all of a sudden, a lot of these issues are more prominent, more visible,” Duff said. “People are thinking about things, and I do sense that there’s a change in the mood.”

But unlike unionized employees in the private sector, Yellowstone workers, as members of a public sector union, are not granted the right to strike, Duff said.

Instead, the biggest advantage they’ll have is the ability to lobby Congress directly for better pay and better working conditions. Agencies typically can’t do that.

Wolf, for his part, said Yellowstone organizers are not yet speaking for all employees in the union. They have not yet had a meeting of the local union chapter.

But organizers are interested in changing policy toward seasonal workers who the National Park Service considers “temporary.” That designation typically applies to lower-ranking workers who don’t get a guaranteed job in subsequent seasons, or health insurance and other benefits when they aren’t working, but are generally hired year after year.

Supervisors, by contrast, tend to be considered “permanent” seasonal workers and retain benefits even if they don’t work for a season, Wolf said. Some temporary positions should be converted to permanent jobs, he said.

Wolf said organizers also want to lobby for a cost-of-living adjustment for Yellowstone employees, which would adjust wages to reflect costs workers face.

While some federal employees in the area, such as security screeners at Jackson Hole Airport, get that benefit, Yellowstone rangers do not, Wolf said. Neither do rangers in Teton park.

The union’s stances, Wolf said, will be determined when members convene. Max Alonzo, a staffer with the National Federation of Federal Employees, has said his first priority is negotiating workers a contract.