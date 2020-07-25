The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on some Wyomingites' mental health

This harsh reality combined with the amount still unknown about the new coronavirus has forced Jane into a lockdown mindset. The family has sacrificed a lot over the last five months to keep everyone healthy.

It’s not that Jane thinks if someone in her family came down with the illness they would die for sure, but it’s not a risk she wants to take. When things began, she said her community came together in a big way. Restaurants offered delivery, people volunteered to deliver groceries, “and then people got bored with that and that support fell off pretty quickly.”

Now, she said, “it feels like there’s a lot of bitterness around the community,” particularly as it pertains to wearing face masks in public. The shift in community support has been the hardest part for Jane to adjust to.

When she discusses this, her anxiety manifests as anger. She is angry with those who aren’t at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19 and don’t take precautions to protect others in their community. She is angry that people imply her life is less worthy because of her illness.