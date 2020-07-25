The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on some Wyomingites' mental health

First Carlie Beydler takes off her shoes and leaves them at the door.
Next, she washes the doorknob clean. If she has groceries, she takes a Lysol wipe to each item, then to her phone, her keys, anything that accompanied her on the trip out.
After that, she strips her clothes and heads for the shower — to wash off any chance encounters with respiratory droplets containing the virus, or at least the worry of them, for a little while.
These moments of hyper-vigilance would be rare — she hardly leaves the house herself anymore, except for groceries or to drive around the Wind River Reservation where she lives. But she’s on alert for familial compliance as well.
“I’m on the watch constantly of my family members, watching to see if they have any cropping symptoms,” she said. She monitors their hand-washing and mask-wearing and enforces a strict sanitation schedule. “It just makes me feel bad because some of my family kind of get upset with me about it and upset with me for being so upset.”
Her household is large. She lives with her mother, her stepfather, her aunt, her brother, her boyfriend and their 3-year-old son. Almost everyone in the home deals with some sort of underlying health condition, whether it be diabetes, heart disease or asthma.
Carlie is worried about them. And she hoped her family’s caution would follow suit with her own, but so far it’s been difficult to keep everyone at the same level of concern.
As a self-proclaimed germaphobe already prone to anxiety and depression, the battle for her mental wellbeing began almost as soon as the pandemic arrived in Wyoming. Now into the fifth month of the pandemic, with case numbers still growing at a record rate, she said the worry “is, like, taking over my entire life.”
Carlie is among a growing number of people worldwide reporting heightened anxiety, panic attacks and depression as a direct result of COVID-19.
The World Health Organization in May shared details of studies in Ethiopia, China, Canada, Italy, Spain and the U.K. indicating sharp rises in depression, anxiety and insomnia, particularly among front-line workers, young people and women.
In the U.S., COVID-19 anxiety is on the rise as well. Fifty-six percent of respondents to an April survey published by health care think tank Kaiser Family Foundation said they had experienced “worry or stress” because of the pandemic to the point it affected their sleeping, eating, substance use or general health.
Dr. Stephen Brown, medical director of Wyoming Behavioral Institute, said anxiety is a normal response to a traumatic situation, which he “absolutely” believes the pandemic is.
“It’s kind of like a chronic trauma for many,” Brown said. “Especially those who’ve experienced somebody who’s been in the hospital with severe difficulties or actually death, it comes home more.”
Carlie, who is in her 20s, lives in Fremont County, which has seen the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. She estimated she knows at least 30 people who have had the virus, from close friends to distant acquaintances. Some of those people have died.
“But it’s not just the fear of the disease,” Brown said.
“It’s a disease that everybody has to isolate. There’s less social interaction," he continued. "People are laid off from jobs so they have to stop for a period of time so they have financial worries. With kids, they lose a lot of the social connections they had and the support structure of school,” he explained, adding that the cumulative nature of these stressors is likely pushing things over the edge for some people.
Mental health in Wyoming already has a rocky foundation. The state has the second-highest suicide rate in the U.S, and a wide variety of factors have been tied to this — from its rural nature to the lack of light pollution to the altitude. Access to proper care can also be difficult. Roughly 14% of Wyomingites in 2018 reported having no health insurance. Those who do may still have trouble accessing care in rural parts of the state where mental health clinicians may not exist.
The pandemic has catalyzed telemedicine’s growth. Brown thinks online counseling will grow too.
And he thinks it not unlikely the U.S., and Wyoming, will see a rise in people hoping to access mental health care as a result of the pandemic. The Wyoming Behavioral Institute has already seen an increase in admissions this summer over last, he said.
Brown recommends people seek professional help if their anxiety or depression is affecting almost every part of their life.
Carlie has been considering professional advice for a little while now. The idea surfaced after a fight with her boyfriend. It was his birthday. She had been drinking a little, and her anxiety was at its peak.
“I wouldn’t let him go to his own birthday party that (his sisters) had for him at their house,” she said. “I was like, 'If you go, you can’t come back.'”
The situation created a lot of tension for the family. Carlie felt awful, but her boyfriend’s sisters were still going to work and she felt the potential for exposure was high. She later felt “crazy” for holding her boyfriend to that standard and decided seeking expert help would be a benefit, “because I’m taking it out on people that I care about,” she said.
Fear of the virus is affecting her life in other significant ways as well. Before the pandemic, she worked as a table games dealer at the Wind River Casino. Her employer has been closed since mid-March. It had planned to reopened this past week. When she found out she would need to return to work, she called her boss and quit.
“I loved my job,” Carlie said, but she couldn’t see any way to handle interacting with large numbers of the public every day.
“I would probably have a panic attack going in and leaving, when I got home, I would just be on constant anxiety and stress,” she said. “I just saw myself. I said, If I go back to work, I will have a mental breakdown. And I don’t know if I’ll be able to get out of it.”
So she quit, and instantly one stress became another. She is confident she will be able to find work she can do from home, but in the meantime, money will be tight.
Carlie’s boyfriend also works at the casino and plans to return to work. The reopening plan has been postponed, but the casino will inevitably reopen. She isn’t sure how she will handle that.
Brown said these kinds of stress responses aren’t uncommon. Stress and depression can affect more than just mood. Sleep can be difficult, a person’s appetite can change. And “the longer stress occurs, the worse it tends to be on you unless you figure out ways to handle it or normalize it,” he said.
He recommends that people afraid of contracting COVID-19 try to change their thinking. “If you can change your thinking you can change how you feel,” he said. For this anxiety in particular, he said, “I think you have to look at it from the odds are in your favor,” advising people to avoid worst-case scenario thinking.
An article published by Boulder Community Health says a lack of control over a current situation increases anxiety about it. The article suggests focusing on the things one can control, like social media consumption, adherence to health experts’ advice and “having a positive attitude.”
Of course, that can be easier said than done.
Jane has kept her family pretty well locked down since March.
Her children can’t see their friends, trips out are limited. Jane’s situation is more complicated than most because most of her family has a chronic illness.
Jane lives with her husband and their two daughters, who are 8 and 10 years old. She, her husband and one of their daughters each have adrenal insufficiency, or Addison’s disease. The illness affects hormone production in the body and often leads to dangerously low levels of cortisol and aldosterone, both of which are necessary to live. This in turn affects the body’s resiliency.
“So when we get sick, it takes a lot longer for our bodies to heal,” said Jane, whom the Star-Tribune has agreed to identify with a pseudonym because of the sensitive nature of the topic. “We don’t catch a disease more quickly or more easily than anybody else. But we don’t heal from it nearly as well.”
This harsh reality combined with the amount still unknown about the new coronavirus has forced Jane into a lockdown mindset. The family has sacrificed a lot over the last five months to keep everyone healthy.
It’s not that Jane thinks if someone in her family came down with the illness they would die for sure, but it’s not a risk she wants to take. When things began, she said her community came together in a big way. Restaurants offered delivery, people volunteered to deliver groceries, “and then people got bored with that and that support fell off pretty quickly.”
Now, she said, “it feels like there’s a lot of bitterness around the community,” particularly as it pertains to wearing face masks in public. The shift in community support has been the hardest part for Jane to adjust to.
When she discusses this, her anxiety manifests as anger. She is angry with those who aren’t at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19 and don’t take precautions to protect others in their community. She is angry that people imply her life is less worthy because of her illness.
“I’m angry that the people are telling me that if I’m afraid, then I can just stay locked up in my house forever. Which is not what I want, you know,” said Jane, who is in her 30s and also lives in Fremont County. “I want to go out and enjoy the world like everybody else is, but it’s not safe. And I’m angry that it is such a high risk for me and my family.”
Jane’s family is her biggest worry. If schools do reopen this fall, her children won’t be among the returning students. They will attend school online instead. Her oldest daughter, “an extrovert living in a house of introverts,” is having a hard time with the isolation.
“In some ways I know that I’m hurting them,” Jane said of her two daughters. “Because they really do need connection with other kids. That’s part of normal child development, and I’m not letting them have that. But I know that that’s because I want to keep them safe."
And she wishes more members of her community were taking the recommended precautions — especially because her husband's employer closed in March but is expected to reopen soon.
Jane worries what will happen if he unknowingly brings the virus home.
“It’s unrealistic to expect that we will never catch COVID," she said. "We just, you know, how long can we put it off?”
Jane has a creative drive, and she tries to instill that in her daughters. She encourages them to paint or write or sing about their burdens. She tells them, “if you’re feeling bad, go make something.” And it usually helps.
Carlie, too, has found comfort: in her mom, playing board games and watching Netflix to pass the time, and driving long distances to nowhere with her 12-year-old brother.
Brown, the medical director, supports this approach.
“I think you find ways to keep yourself busy and enjoy things,” he said. “There’s still a lot of ways to enjoy things.”
Carlie is hopeful, even if it’s a cautious optimism, that things will get better.
“I’m hoping that I can get through it, and the rest of my family will get through it. And I’m confident that we probably will,” Carlie said. “Maybe this whole thing will make me stronger for anything that comes up in the future.”
