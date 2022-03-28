UW celebrates completion of Science Initiative Building

The University of Wyoming Science Initiative Building is finally complete after over three years and $100 million.

UW staff and community members celebrated the building’s ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The 153,000-square-foot, five-floor Science Initiative building houses classrooms, research space, a greenhouse, plant growth areas, the Model Organic Research Facility and the Center for Advanced Scientific Instrumentation.

It isn’t open for business quite yet. Installation of equipment and furnishing of the building’s facilities will take place over the summer. Students and UW staff are expected to be able to use the building starting in the fall.

The project began in 2014, when a panel of scientists, industry leaders and other professionals approved a plan to improve science education and create world-class research facilities at UW. The Wyoming Legislature granted UW an initial $85 million in 2018 for the building. Construction began in November of that year.

The 2014 plan also initiated a program to train faculty in active-learning practices, which prioritize small groups and hands-on experiences. Over 100 faculty members and graduate students have trained in this program.

UW already employs active-learning practices. But the new building provides spaces that are more conducive to this style of instruction, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said.

The 5,000-square-foot classroom for introductory biology classes, for example, will have microphones and speakers in multiple locations so instructors don’t have to carry a microphone. A computer will control audio in different areas. This allows students to work in groups without as much noise disruption.

The new research facilities offer more control over test conditions. The plant growth facility, for example, will allow researchers to control humidity, temperature, light and carbon dioxide levels, according to UW botany professor Brent Ewers.

The project aims to elevate the university’s status to a top-tier American research university. Baldwin said the benefits of having this status are multi-faceted, from boosting the state’s economy through spin-offs and startups to galvanizing research that benefits Wyomingites and the natural environment.

