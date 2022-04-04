UW students, community members to host Ukraine rally in Laramie

University of Wyoming students and other community members will be hosting a Saturday rally in support of Ukraine.

The rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Street Plaza in Laramie.

University of Wyoming students Anastasiia Pereverten and Katherine Fitch, as well as Feeding Laramie Valley AmeriCorps VISTA member Allen Gonzales-Willert, will distribute fliers and share information about the origins of the Russo-Ukrainian war, organizations that take donations — with descriptions of how the money will be spent — and the best news sources for accurate information about the invasion.

The organizers will also speak about their personal experiences in Ukraine.

Pereverten is a culture studies major and international student from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, who has been studying abroad at the University of Wyoming since January.

She has spearheaded efforts at the university to educate the public about Ukraine and correct misinformation regarding the war. She has also talked with numerous Wyoming journalists about the invasion.

Fitch and Gonzales-Willert are former Peace Corps volunteers who served in Ukraine for multiple years. Both speak Ukrainian fluently.

Fitch, a first-year international studies graduate student, spent three years working at a regional youth center in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. She also worked for a year in Dnipro, a city in the eastern part of the country. Gonzales-Willert taught English at a school in Sokal, a town about two hours away from the city of Lviv. He also lived for some time in the Zhytomyr region near Kyiv.

Fitch and Gonzales-Willert said other returned PeaceCorps volunteers in Colorado may also come and speak at the rally.

The three organized a similar rally last month in the UW Agricultural Building along with other students, faculty members and staff at the university.

They plan to host other rallies, panels and lectures about Ukraine at the university and in Laramie.

Fitch said she also hopes to organize a showing of “Winter on Fire” at the university. “Winter on Fire” is a documentary about the unrest in Ukraine in 2013 and 2014. That was around the time that Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula — a territory that formerly belonged to Ukraine — and sparked the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Community members who are interested in attending the rally on Saturday can find more information on the Facebook page Stand With Ukraine Laramie. There will also be a signup sheet available on the page for those who want to volunteer to help facilitate the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.