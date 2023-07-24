A visitor spotted the first confirmed wildland fire of the season in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, and parkwide fire danger levels are now high.

The .1-acre fire was started by lightning, the public affairs office for Yellowstone National Park announced Monday. It happened between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the northern part of the park.

Four smokejumpers based in West Yellowstone, Montana, were able to suppress the fire and declared it out, the statement said.

Although there are no active wildland fires and no fire restrictions in place, the parkwide fire danger "is now HIGH," the statement said.

Visitors are advised that campfires are only permitted within established fire rings, and they must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning, the statement said.

"Soak, stir, feel, repeat," the statement said.

The greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem, the statement said. Fire plays an important role in "maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation."

Members of the public can stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone using the National Park Service website at https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/management/current-fire-activity.htm.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.