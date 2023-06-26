The North Antelope Rochelle Mine is expected to resume loading trains by Tuesday, and six injured employees have been released from the hospital after a tornado ripped through the largest American coal production site located 60 miles south of Gillette, officials said.

The tornado rated at EF2 according to the National Weather Service office in Rapid City. There was additional tornado damage near Clareton but it's unknown if it was caused by the same twister that struck North Antelope Rochelle.

“Other parts of the mine will require power line restoration before they can return to operation,” Peabody Energy, owner of North Antelope Rochelle Mine, said in a statement. “Rail cars that were blown over and derailed in the storm will need to be recovered.”

On Friday night, the Campbell County Fire Department responded to a report of a tornado that struck the west side of the mine site shortly after 6 p.m.

Officials performed search-and-rescue operations and contained various hazardous materials that leaked because of the weather conditions, the Campbell County Fire Department said in a statement.

Four chiefs and 19 firefighters from Campbell, eight firefighters from Douglas along with a dozen other agencies responded to the catastrophe.

Seven people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Campbell County spokeswoman Leslie Perkins said in a statement. Of those, five people were transported to Campbell County Health, one person was transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital, and the remaining individual refused medical services.

“[A]ll six people they received for treatment were expected to be treated and released,” Perkins said. “All injuries reported were non-life threatening.”

The remaining employees were transported to Gillette on buses loaned from the Campbell County School District, and efforts were made to get employees who live in Casper and Douglas home, too, Perkins said.

The North Antelope Rochelle Mine was the largest coal production site in the US as of 2021 -- manufacturing 62,799,005 short tons or close to 11% of the entire country’s coal, the US Energy Information Administration states.

Power and gas were shut off after the tornado ripped through the mine Friday night, and operations were suspended until facility damages could be fully assessed, Peabody Energy said in a statement.

By Saturday, the North Antelope Rochelle Mine workforce began the process of returning partial operations at the site, Peabody Energy said in a statement.

Crews are focusing on restoring the train loading dock and the north facility, where some power has already been restored, the statement said.

“Peabody is coordinating with local authorities to ensure mine operations are restored as quickly and safely as possible,” the statement said. “We are grateful that all injured personnel have been released from the hospital; the health and safety of our people is our top priority at Peabody.”

Friday saw tornado watches in 11 Wyoming counties from Sheridan to Laramie counties. Watches were also in effect in southeastern Montana, parts of northeastern Colorado and eastern Nebraska.

The National Weather Service office in Riverton told the Star-Tribune as of Monday morning there were four tornadoes reported in its coverage area along with a landspout near Little America but that they were still going through reports.