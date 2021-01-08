 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No one injured in emergency plane landing
View Comments

No one injured in emergency plane landing

Police lights

RIVERTON (WNE) — No one was injured Monday after an aircraft landed without hydraulics at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

Airport manager Paul Griffin said he was notified just before 7 p.m. Monday that a Key Lime Air pilot headed to Riverton needed fire and ambulance crews to stand by due to a hydraulics failure on his aircraft.

Griffin described the twin-engine Metroliner cargo plane as the “flying cigar” that carries mail to and from Riverton twice a day.

The hydraulic malfunction meant the pilot – who was the only person on board – had to manually lower his landing gear using a pump and a jack handle, Griffin said, but it also impacted his ability to steer the plane. “

It’s kind of like losing power steering on a car,” Griffin explained. To compensate for the lack of hydraulic steering assistance, Griffin said air traffic controllers helped guide the pilot toward the runway on a path that avoided “tight turns.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News