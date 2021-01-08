No one injured in emergency plane landing

RIVERTON (WNE) — No one was injured Monday after an aircraft landed without hydraulics at Central Wyoming Regional Airport.

Airport manager Paul Griffin said he was notified just before 7 p.m. Monday that a Key Lime Air pilot headed to Riverton needed fire and ambulance crews to stand by due to a hydraulics failure on his aircraft.

Griffin described the twin-engine Metroliner cargo plane as the “flying cigar” that carries mail to and from Riverton twice a day.

The hydraulic malfunction meant the pilot – who was the only person on board – had to manually lower his landing gear using a pump and a jack handle, Griffin said, but it also impacted his ability to steer the plane. “

It’s kind of like losing power steering on a car,” Griffin explained. To compensate for the lack of hydraulic steering assistance, Griffin said air traffic controllers helped guide the pilot toward the runway on a path that avoided “tight turns.”

