Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Facial hair history was set Friday night in downtown Casper when National Beard and Moustache Championship competitors set the Guinness World Record for longest beard chain.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Casper teenager Gracelyn Pratt, who may be traveling with an older man.
Casper is home to the nation's best 6-to-12 inch natural beard.
A car backed over a woman who was lying in the middle of a Casper street on Sunday evening. Police haven't ruled out impaired driving as a factor.
The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unknown due to a lack of evidence, park officials said.
Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis joined 11 Senate Republicans in voting to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, allowing the Senate to avoid a Republican filibuster.
Pokes starter Andrew Peasley is in concussion protocol and Border War hero Jayden Clemons is preparing to fill in again vs. Boise State.
The Pokes belted out "Ragtime Cowboy Joe" after another emotional, come-from-behind road victory.
A staff member at the Wyoming Rescue Mission helped authorities last week locate a baby who had been abducted from his mother.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.