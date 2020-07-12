Olsen: These times call for justice reforms and fiscal responsibility in Wyoming

The nation has been rocked by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of overzealous police. The demands for criminal justice reform have hit a crescendo. Americans from across the political spectrum are now hyper-aware of our system’s flaws.
In these increasingly partisan times, it rarely feels like our nation can form a consensus on any issue. But right now, I think we all agree on one thing: the criminal justice system is utterly broken and failing to uphold our nation’s values. From the streets where police enforce our laws to our prisons, reform is long overdue.
It cuts me to my core to see innocent Americans lose their lives at the hands of government. Whether in our streets with the cases of Armaud Arbery and George Floyd, in our homes like the case of Breonna Taylor, or in our execution chambers, like the recently executed and likely innocent Missourian Walter Barton, it is inexcusable for our government to kill American citizens. Government must stop using violence as a solution and it must protect all life from birth to natural death.
Over the last four years that I’ve served in the Wyoming Legislature, I’ve fought hard for criminal justice reform. Now is the time to really move the ball and achieve needed reform at the federal and state levels. It’s time to end qualified immunity for police officers, civil asset forfeiture and mandatory minimum sentences. It’s also time for us to be proactive. Mandatory body cams on police officers should be a matter of state law. Lastly, it’s time to end the death penalty.
A sharp downturn in oil markets and the public health emergency brought on by a pandemic are putting enormous pressure on Wyoming’s budget. Recently, Governor Gordon called upon all agencies to begin reducing spending by 20%. The state is facing a $1 billion shortfall in our General Fund and a $500 million shortfall in education. No government program in Wyoming is a bigger waste than the death penalty. It should be the first to go.
Since the death penalty was reinstated in the U.S. in 1976, Wyoming has carried out one execution, and today we have a single death row inmate, but this year Wyoming is budgeted to spend at least $750,000 in capital defense. Allowing the state to spend another year wasting taxpayer money on a system that does nothing — tax dollars that could instead be going to programs that would actually make our communities safer — makes no sense in good times, let alone now, when our state budget is in trouble.
Last year, Wyoming was only four votes shy of repealing the death penalty. Colorado and Utah are joining the conversation to repeal. Colorado recently became the twenty-second state to repeal the death penalty. In Utah, Republicans are eying 2021 as a possible year to pass repeal.
This momentum shows support for repeal is spreading. We know the death penalty is a huge opportunity cost and the most expensive part of our broken justice system on a per case basis. Wasting money that we throw away on a system that does not deter crime only means our communities are more vulnerable.
We also know the death penalty risks innocent life. Even one wrongful conviction that results in execution at the government’s hands is too much. Thus far, we have discovered one exoneration from death row for every nine executions in this country.
Only 25 states still have the death penalty (22 repealed it legislatively and three have moratoriums). Of those 25, over a third have not used it in a decade or more, Wyoming included. Last year was the fifth in a row that the country carried out fewer than 30 executions, and all 22 of those came from only seven states. More than 40 percent came from Texas alone. On top of that, new death sentences are down 60 percent since 2000, showing that juries don’t go for it even when given the option. The truth is, the death penalty is already dying. There’s no point in keeping it on life support for another year, especially when we are facing a budget crisis in Wyoming.
Jared Olsen of Cheyenne is a Republican member of the Wyoming House of Representatives.
