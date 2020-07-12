Olsen: These times call for justice reforms and fiscal responsibility in Wyoming

We also know the death penalty risks innocent life. Even one wrongful conviction that results in execution at the government’s hands is too much. Thus far, we have discovered one exoneration from death row for every nine executions in this country.

Only 25 states still have the death penalty (22 repealed it legislatively and three have moratoriums). Of those 25, over a third have not used it in a decade or more, Wyoming included. Last year was the fifth in a row that the country carried out fewer than 30 executions, and all 22 of those came from only seven states. More than 40 percent came from Texas alone. On top of that, new death sentences are down 60 percent since 2000, showing that juries don’t go for it even when given the option. The truth is, the death penalty is already dying. There’s no point in keeping it on life support for another year, especially when we are facing a budget crisis in Wyoming.