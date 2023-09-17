This is a BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 bed, 2.5 bath two-story TWIN HOME with attached 2-car garage. New furnace, new A/C, new interior paint, new carpet, new flooring, and new fixtures throughout. new kitchen including stainless appliances with beautiful granite counters and breakfast bar, all new bathrooms. Call or text Alisha Collins at 307-247-1806 to schedule your personal tour! - - - This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. All offers must be submitted through www.HomePath.com - - -
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clean spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an attached carport and a storage shed for extra storage. What sets this home apart are the upg…
Don't miss out on this spacious fixer-upper with endless potential. This property offers five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and an expansive dec…
Bring your talents & finish this home! Flip it, live in it or use it as a rental property. This home has over 2100 SF, full basement, RV p…
Great Investment Opportunity with last rented at $850/month on a owned lot. Home has newer laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout with a…
Hoping for a quiet place to call your own? This one is close to town with large trees, is all on one level and with a coat of paint and some f…