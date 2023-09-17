Ranch style home! This home borders “Buckboard Park” with Mountain Views! Additional space to park a vehicle or small RV. Very roomy partially finished basement gives plenty of room for Hobbies/Extra Living Space. Laundry can be installed in the basement if desired. Tons of storage in this home! Give Lisa Engebretsen with Forefront Real Estate a call at (307) 262-9740.
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clean spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an attached carport and a storage shed for extra storage. What sets this home apart are the upg…
Don't miss out on this spacious fixer-upper with endless potential. This property offers five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and an expansive dec…
Bring your talents & finish this home! Flip it, live in it or use it as a rental property. This home has over 2100 SF, full basement, RV p…
Great Investment Opportunity with last rented at $850/month on a owned lot. Home has newer laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout with a…
Hoping for a quiet place to call your own? This one is close to town with large trees, is all on one level and with a coat of paint and some f…