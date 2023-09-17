Prepare to be enchanted by this stunning 3-bed, 2-bath home, where every detail exudes pride of ownership. Inside, you'll find granite countertops, 2 gas fireplaces and custom tile floors that elevate the kitchen and living area to another level. The kitchen island offers extra storage and is a focal point for culinary enthusiasts. The laundry room is a dream come true for convenience and organization. The custom bathrooms add a touch of elegance that rivals a fancy hotel suite. And as you enter the master