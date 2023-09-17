Prepare to be enchanted by this stunning 3-bed, 2-bath home, where every detail exudes pride of ownership. Inside, you'll find granite countertops, 2 gas fireplaces and custom tile floors that elevate the kitchen and living area to another level. The kitchen island offers extra storage and is a focal point for culinary enthusiasts. The laundry room is a dream come true for convenience and organization. The custom bathrooms add a touch of elegance that rivals a fancy hotel suite. And as you enter the master
3 Bedroom Home in Casper - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clean spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an attached carport and a storage shed for extra storage. What sets this home apart are the upg…
Don't miss out on this spacious fixer-upper with endless potential. This property offers five bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and an expansive dec…
Bring your talents & finish this home! Flip it, live in it or use it as a rental property. This home has over 2100 SF, full basement, RV p…
Great Investment Opportunity with last rented at $850/month on a owned lot. Home has newer laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout with a…
Hoping for a quiet place to call your own? This one is close to town with large trees, is all on one level and with a coat of paint and some f…