Clean spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an attached carport and a storage shed for extra storage. What sets this home apart are the upgrades including double pane Pella windows, screen doors, furnace, central air, outdoor skirting and Trex decking. Inside you will find a fully equipped kitchen with tons cabinets and counter space that is open to the large livingroom. Also features a large master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in closet.