Call Ryan at RE/MAX Horizon for your showing today at 307-351-1145! Welcome to wide open spaces for you to spread out! Home is a single level with a great layout! Corral space, a lean-to for livestock, and a chicken shed make this the ideal site for a hobby homestead! The location is far enough from town to feel country, but close enough to do the town things! Property is great for horses, animals, or cruising around on a side-by-side! Don’t let this opportunity to own a piece of land pass you by!