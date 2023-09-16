Good investment property close to downtown or Great for first time home buyers. Home features 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 non-conforming bedrooms downstairs. Fenced yard and gardening area in the backyard. Needs a little TLC. Don't miss this reasonably priced home. Call Rick Kull at 307-262-8266 for a showing. Plumbing and electrical is almost finished. GFCI outlet to be put in the bathroom. Rerouting of a copper line is to be done in downstairs bathroom. Washer and dryer for sale $300 for both.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $168,000
