Centrally located, this ranch-style home has four bedrooms (one is non-conforming) and two baths near parks, shopping, and medical. Priced well, with a newer roof, new countertop, and some new carpeting and fresh paint. New shed, sprinkler system, and fenced front yard. Call Debra Moerke or Chris Larramendy with Stratton Real Estate to view. 267-8394 or 262-7048