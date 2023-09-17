This absolute charming 1940s ranch style home is conveniently located in the established big tree area downtown Casper. With features like 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, an oversized garage, additional RV Parking and carport, and alley access-this property is sure to please! The private backyard features an appealing outdoor space with well manicured landscaping, garden, and pergola! Interior features an addition off the main level that provides an open concept kitchen and living area with ample space and light