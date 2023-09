Timeless Beauty and Design. Built to withstand the test of time with the highest quality materials available. This home is nestled in an incredible valley that has a view that will mesmerize and astound you with its beauty. When you walk into the front door this majestic home with its vaulted wood beam ceilings, open floor plan, and stunning staircase will WOW you. This home was built to enjoy with family and friends and has wonderful interior and exterior spaces for entertaining.