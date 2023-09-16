Treat yourself to an Updated Home! This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath has New Painting, New Flooring, Newer Windows, New 3/4 walk-in Shower plus the other Baths are also updated. This home has some of the original craftsmanship that new homes don't offer! Must See for yourself! The beautiful staircase leads to the upper bedroom which has it's own 1/2 bath. This open type floor plan has 9' ceilings on the main level which also walks out to the 16' x 23' deck which overlooks the spacious fenced backyard too!